Mercury vs. Fever Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Monday, June 22
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The Indiana Fever are looking to get back on track after dropping both halves of a home-and-home with the Fever. They had won four in a row before those two losses, but at least they were underdogs in both contests.
The Phoenix Mercury just got off the schneid with a 93-73 win over Seattle. That ended a four-game losing streak for the Mercury.
This is the first meeting between the Mercury and Fever this season.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Monday’s WNBA matchup.
Mercury vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Mercury +7.5 (-118)
- Fever -7.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Mercury +230
- Fever -285
Total
- 177.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mercury vs. Fever How to Watch
- Date: Monday, June 22
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): USA Network, KTVK, KPHE, WTHR
- Mercury record: 5-12
- Fever record: 9-7
Mercury vs. Fever Injury Reports
Mercury Injury Report
- Monique Akoa Makani – Out
- Sami Whitcomb – Out
Fever Injury Report
- Caitlin Clark – Probable
Mercury vs. Fever Best WNBA Prop Bets
Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Sophie Cunningham OVER 1.5 Three Pointers (-108)
The Fever might make it rain from deep tonight against a Mercury team that allows nearly 10 threes per game.
Sophie Cunningham has found her groove from beyond the arc as of late. She’s gone OVER 1.5 threes in five straight games, shooting 16 for 26 in that span.
Mercury vs. Fever Prediction and Pick
The Fever have typically been able to take care of business as home favorites this season, sitting at 6-3 overall at home on the year.
Meanwhile, the Mercury are just 3-6 on the road, and lost by 15 as +6.5 underdogs in their last road contest.
Indiana is going to want to get a big win at home after dropping two to the Dream.
Pick: Fever -7.5 (-102)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop