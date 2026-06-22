Mercury vs. Fever Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Monday, June 22

The Indiana Fever are looking to get back on track after dropping both halves of a home-and-home with the Fever. They had won four in a row before those two losses, but at least they were underdogs in both contests.

The Phoenix Mercury just got off the schneid with a 93-73 win over Seattle. That ended a four-game losing streak for the Mercury.

This is the first meeting between the Mercury and Fever this season.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Monday’s WNBA matchup.

Mercury vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Mercury +7.5 (-118)

Fever -7.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Mercury +230

Fever -285

Total

177.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Mercury vs. Fever How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 22

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): USA Network, KTVK, KPHE, WTHR

Mercury record: 5-12

Fever record: 9-7

Mercury vs. Fever Injury Reports

Mercury Injury Report

Monique Akoa Makani – Out

Sami Whitcomb – Out

Fever Injury Report

Caitlin Clark – Probable

Mercury vs. Fever Best WNBA Prop Bets

Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet

Sophie Cunningham OVER 1.5 Three Pointers (-108)

The Fever might make it rain from deep tonight against a Mercury team that allows nearly 10 threes per game.

Sophie Cunningham has found her groove from beyond the arc as of late. She’s gone OVER 1.5 threes in five straight games, shooting 16 for 26 in that span.

Mercury vs. Fever Prediction and Pick

The Fever have typically been able to take care of business as home favorites this season, sitting at 6-3 overall at home on the year.

Meanwhile, the Mercury are just 3-6 on the road, and lost by 15 as +6.5 underdogs in their last road contest.

Indiana is going to want to get a big win at home after dropping two to the Dream.

Pick: Fever -7.5 (-102)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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