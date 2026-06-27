Mercury vs. Tempo Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Saturday, June 27

Marina Mabrey and the Toronto Tempo host the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday afternoon after her 53-point performance on Thursday night against the Sparks.

The Tempo are now back up to .500 and hope to build on that big win. Meanwhile, the Mercury just split a two-game set in Indiana against the Fever.

Toronto got an upset 98-90 win in Phoenix back on May 19.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s WNBA matchup.

Mercury vs. Tempo Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Mercury +2.5 (+100)

Tempo -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Mercury +140

Tempo -166

Total

174.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Mercury vs. Tempo How to Watch

Date: Saturday, June 27

Time: 2:10 p.m.

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Mercury record: 6-13

Tempo record: 9-9

Mercury vs. Tempo Injury Reports

Mercury Injury Report

NOT YET SUBMITTED

Tempo Injury Report

NOT YET SUBMITTED

Mercury vs. Tempo Best WNBA Prop Bets

Mercury Best WNBA Prop Bet

Marina Mabrey OVER 22.5 Points (-108)

Marina Mabrey had Friday to cool off after her scorching performance on Thursday night.

She’s now gone OVER 22.5 points in three straight games, with 37, 23, and 53 points in those three contests. She also dropped 30 against the Mercury last month.

Mercury vs. Tempo Prediction and Pick

The Mercury managed to win their second game in Indiana, but they’ve still lost five of their last seven contests.

The Tempo are feeling it right now, and they’re only short favorites at home. Give me Toronto to get over .500 on Saturday afternoon.

Pick: Tempo -2.5 (-120)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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