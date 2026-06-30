Mets vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 30

The Toronto Blue Jays opened their series against the New York Mets with a 2-1 win on Monday night. It wasn’t a very impressive showing for either side, though, as they combined for just nine hits in the contest.

Toronto will take it, though, especially after losing its previous six games. On the other hand, New York is now 1-9 in its last 10 games as its offense has dried up.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mets vs. Blue Jays on Tuesday, June 30.

Mets vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mets -1.5 (+166)

Blue Jays +1.5 (-202)

Moneyline

Mets -101

Blue Jays -120

Total

8.0 (Over -105/Under -114)

Mets vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

Mets: Nolan McLean (4-5, 4.03 ERA)

Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (4-6, 4.36 ERA)

Nolan McLean is looking to bounce back from a rough start against the Cubs. He allowed six runs on seven hits in six innings last time out. The righthander had allowed 4 ER in 22 IP in his previous four starts.

Kevin Gausman has also struggled recently, allowing 13 ER in 8 IP across his last two starts. He threw a gem against the Yankees before that, so he still has that top-of-the-rotation stuff in there somewhere.

Mets vs. Blue Jays How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 30

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

Venue: Rogers Centre

How to Watch (TV): SNY, Sportsnet

Mets record: 35-50

Blue Jays record: 40-45

Mets vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bets

Mets Best MLB Prop Bet

Nolan McLean OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-101)

Nolan McLean hasn’t lost his strikeout stuff in recent outings. He racked up nine punchouts against the Reds and Cubs, and now has 106 strikeouts in 89.1 innings on the season.

McLean has gone OVER 5.5 strikeouts in 12 of 16 starts this season, including 8 starts with OVER 6.5 punchouts. The Jays only strike out at a 19.6% rate, so don’t ladder this up too high, but I think McLean can at least get to six strikeouts tonight.

Mets vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick

Neither of these teams is particularly inspiring right now, especially offensively. Therefore, in a battle between two pitchers looking to get back on track, I could see another low-scoring game tonight in Toronto.

The total is set a bit low, but that’s probably where it should be given how these teams have been scoring as of late.

I’ll happily fade both offenses and take the UNDER tonight in Toronto.

Pick: UNDER 8 (-114)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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