Mets vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 1

The New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays play the rubber match of a three-game set at Rogers Centre on Wednesday afternoon.

Both teams came into this series on cold streaks, and that’s shown so far. The Blue Jays won 2-1 on Monday before the Mets’ 3-0 win last night.

Which team will start July on a high note?

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mets vs. Blue Jays on Wednesday, July 1.

Mets vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mets -1.5 (+141)

Blue Jays +1.5 (-171)

Moneyline

Mets -115

Blue Jays -105

Total

9.0 (Over +102/Under -122)

Mets vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

Mets: Freddy Peralta (5-6, 4.53 ERA)

Blue Jays: Braydon Fisher (3-3, 3.48 ERA)

Freddy Peralta put a 10-run outing against the Phillies behind him in his last start, allowing three unearned runs on five hits in 5.2 innings against the Cubs. He has a worrying pattern of alternating good and bad starts recently, though, as he allowed six runs in as many innings to the Cardinals earlier in June.

Braydon Fisher will serve as the opener for Toronto this afternoon. He’s started six games so far this season, allowing a total of three hits and four walks with seven strikeouts across 5.2 shutout innings.

Mets vs. Blue Jays How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 1

Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

Venue: Rogers Centre

How to Watch (TV): SNY, Sportsnet

Mets record: 36-50

Blue Jays record: 40-46

Mets vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bets

Mets Best MLB Prop Bet

Carson Benge to Hit a Single (-133)

Carson Benge is batting .257 this season, and he’s been a fairly consistent singles hitter for the Mets.

The rookie has 79 hits in 307 at-bats; 58 of those hits have been singles. Benge has hit at least one single in six straight games and eight of his last nine.

Mets vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick

There have been a total of six runs through two games in this series, and we have two competent pitchers on the mound today.

Peralta has a solid enough track record, and Spencer Miles is expected to be the bulk reliever behind Fisher. Miles has allowed 19 runs (17 earned) on 38 hits in 51 innings (3.00 ERA) this season.

I don’t trust either of these teams to score more than a few runs this afternoon.

Pick: UNDER 9 (-122)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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