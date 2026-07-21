Mets vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 21

The Milwaukee Brewers remained perfect since the All-Star break with an 8-3 victory over the New York Mets on Monday night.

The Brewers rode ace Jacob Misiorowski to victory as they beat up on former Milwaukee ace Freddy Peralta.

The Mets have now gone 2-2 since the break but got swept in their three-game series beforehand.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mets vs. Brewers on Tuesday, July 21.

Mets vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mets +1.5 (-186)

Brewers -1.5 (+153)

Moneyline

Mets +113

Brewers -136

Total

9 (Over +100/Under -120)

Mets vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers

Mets: Zac Thornton (0-1, 2.60 ERA)

Brewers: Brandon Sproat (3-4, 5.16 ERA)

Zac Thornton has gotten better and better through each of his three MLB starts. He’s coming off his best start yet, allowing just two hits with two walks and five strikeouts in seven shutout innings against the Red Sox on July 12.

Brandon Sproat has been hit or miss recently for the Brewers. He’s only allowed six runs (five earned) in his last three starts, but that’s in a total of 12.1 innings. He was limited to three innings on 83 pitches against the Pirates last time out.

Mets vs. Brewers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 21

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: American Family Field

How to Watch (TV): SNY, BREW

Mets record: 42-59

Brewers record: 63-37

Mets vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets

Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

Garrett Mitchell OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+111)

I always seem to find myself gravitating toward Garrett Mitchell props when looking at a Brewers game. The outfielder is batting .283 with 44 runs scored and 48 RBI on the season, and typically hits smack dab in the middle of Milwaukee’s lineup.

Mitchell is capable of cashing this prop in whatever combination of hits, runs, and RBI you need. He’s gone OVER 1.5 HRR in four of five, nine of 11, and 15 of his last 18 games.

Mets vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick

I’m not buying into the Thornton hype quite yet. It’s worth noting that his one poor start (4 ER in 4.1 IP) came on the road in Washington, and I don’t get how the Brewers aren’t bigger favorites tonight.

Even if Sproat only goes three or four innings, Milwaukee has a stellar bullpen (3.54 ERA) and the mentality at the plate to wear down pitchers like Thornton.

The Brewers are 33-18 at home and 19-10 vs. LHP. I think those trends continue tonight, and I don’t hate taking Milwaukee on the run line if you want a nice plus-odds price.

Pick: Brewers -136

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