Mets vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Wednesday, Aug. 28
The New York Mets are currently on the outside of the playoff picture looking in, but their season isn't over yet.
After last night's win against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Mets are 3.0 games back from the final wild card spot. If they can string together a few more wins this week, they'll be right back in the mix. Their second game against the Diamondbacks is set to take place tonight and New York will look to post another win against them.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's game.
Mets vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line:
- Mets -1.5 (+150)
- Diamondbacks +1.5 (-182)
Moneyline:
- Mets -106
- Diamondbacks -110
Total:
- OVER 8.5 (-122)
- UNDER 8.5 (+100)
Mets vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
- New York: Luis Severino (9-6, 3.84 ERA)
- Arizona: Eduardo Rodriguez (2-0, 3.94 ERA)
Mets vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, August 28
- Time: 9:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Field
- How to Watch (TV): SNY, Arizona Diamondbacks
- Mets record: 69-63
- Diamondbacks record: 75-57
Mets vs. Diamondbacks Key Players to Watch
New York Mets
Francisco Lindor: The Mets' best player is stepping up when they need him the most. Francisco Lindor has been batting .337 in August with an OPS of .955. If he can keep up that level of play in the final stretch of the season, the Mets have a chance to snag one of the final playoff spots.
Arizona Diamondbacks
Eduardo Rodriguez: The Diamondbacks' pitcher is trying to find his form after making his first start of the season on August 7. He has a 3.94 ERA through his first three starts and 16.0 innings pitched. He'll make his fourth start of the season tonight.
Mets vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
The Mets are desperate to get back in a playoff spot and their offense has been doing all they can to make that happen, ranking sixth in OPS this month. Luis Severino gets the start for them tonight and he's been posting some strong starts of late, allowing only one earned runs in his last 14.0 innings pitched which included a complete game shutout against the Marlins on August 17.
There's a lot to like about the Mets tonight and I think they crawl one game closer to a playoff spot with another win tonight.
Pick: Mets -106
