Mets vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 14

The New York Mets’ scoreless streak reached 20 innings in their 4-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night. Justin Wrobleski allowed just two hits in eight innings of work, and Tanner Scott closed it out with one hit allowed in his one inning.

The Mets have now lost six games in a row, which is two more losses than the Dodgers have all season.

Things won’t get easier tonight for the Mets as they’re set to face off against Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Los Angeles.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mets vs. Dodgers on Tuesday, April 14.

Mets vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mets +1.5 (-126)

Dodgers -1.5 (+104)

Moneyline

Mets +169

Dodgers -207

Total

7.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Mets vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Mets: Nolan McLean (1-1, 2.70 ERA)

Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2-1, 2.50 ERA)

Mets vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 14

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): SNY, SNLA

Mets record: 7-10

Dodgers record: 12-4

Mets vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Mets Best MLB Prop Bet

Nolan McLean OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-122)

Nolan McLean has shown off strikeout stuff in his young MLB career. Through 11 starts, the right-hander has 77 strikeouts in 54.2 IP. That includes 20 Ks in 16.2 IP this season.

McLean has had OVER 5.5 strikeouts in seven of his eight starts last season, and two of three starts so far this year. After David Peterson got seven strikeouts in five innings last night, I have to think that McLean can get at least six tonight.

Mets vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

The Mets have lost six straight games, and they haven’t been particularly close. Their 1-0 loss to the Athletics on Sunday is the only defeat by fewer than four runs during this skid.

New York isn’t scoring, and the Dodgers haven’t exactly been lighting the world on fire offensively either. I’ll take the UNDER in a pitcher’s duel tonight at Dodger Stadium.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-115)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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