Mets vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 15

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to sweep away the New York Mets in their series finale on Wednesday night on ESPN.

New York did score a run last night with Francisco Lindor hitting his first longball of the season, but that was all the Mets could muster in Los Angeles. They’ve now lost seven games in a row, scoring just 10 runs in that span – 6 of which came in one game.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers have won four of five and are now an impressive 13-4 on the season. They’ll turn to Shohei Ohtani on the mound tonight.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mets vs. Dodgers on Wednesday, April 15.

Mets vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mets +1.5 (-126)

Dodgers -1.5 (+104)

Moneyline

Mets +163

Dodgers -199

Total

8 (Over -105/Under -115)

Mets vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Mets: Clay Holmes (2-1, 1.50 ERA)

Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Mets vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, April 15

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Mets record: 7-11

Dodgers record: 13-4

Mets vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Mets Best MLB Prop Bet

Clay Holmes UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs (-126)

After spending the majority of his career as a reliever, Clay Holmes has become one of the most underrated starters with the Mets. He went 12-8 with a 3.53 ERA last season, and has allowed just 3 ER in 18 IP through three starts this year.

The Dodgers’ offense hasn’t exactly been clicking recently, with a total of eight runs in their last three games. It can be a bit scary fading Los Angeles’ bats, but I’m doing just that with Holmes tonight.

Mets vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers :

We had a pitcher’s duel on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, and I’m seeing a similar outcome tonight.

While it’s not Nolan McLean vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Clay Holmes has had a solid start to the season for the Mets, and Shohei Ohtani has been stellar on the mound.

Holmes allowed two runs in his first start before throwing seven shutout innings against the Giants and allowing one run in 5.1 IP last time out. Ohtani has yet to allow an earned run in two starts this season.

Pick: UNDER 8 (-115)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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