Mets vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 3

The New York Mets have dropped back-to-back games and are just 11-20 on the road in the 2026 season heading into Wednesday’s series finale against the Seattle Mariners.

This matinee matchup features two star pitchers, as Freddy Peralta (3.55 ERA) is on the mound for New York against Seattle All-Star George Kirby (3.77 ERA).

New York is set as a road underdog in this game, even though it is 6-6 when Peralta is on the mound. The 2026 season has been a disappointing one for the Mets, but the decision to trade for Peralta looks like a good one, as the two-time All-Star has allowed three or fewer runs in 10 of his 12 appearances.

Seattle has won eight games in a row to take over the top spot in the AL West, but can it extend that streak on Wednesday?

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this series finale.

Mets vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mets +1.5 (-186)

Mariners -1.5 (+153)

Moneyline

Mets: +123

Mariners: -149

Total

7 (Over -124/Under +103)

Mets vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers

New York: Freddy Peralta (3-4, 3.55 ERA)

Seattle: George Kirby (5-4, 3.77 ERA)

Mets vs. Mariners How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 3

Time: 3:40 p.m. EST

Venue: T-Mobile Park

How to Watch (TV): SNY, Mariners.TV

Mets record: 26-35

Mariners record: 33-29

Mets vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bets

Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet

George Kirby OVER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-107)

The Mets have one of the worst offenses in MLB this season, ranking 28th in batting average and 30th in OPS, but this is a favorable matchup for them to at least rack up some hits.

Kirby is allowing nearly one hit per inning this season (73 hits allowed in 74.0 innings of work), and he’s given up six or more hits in eight of his 12 starts overall. The All-Star right-hander has given up six or more hits in four straight starts, and he ranks in the 39th percentile in expected batting average against in 2026.

New York’s offense is really tough to trust, but this line is too low for Kirby on Wednesday.

Mets vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick

I lean with the Mariners to win this game and take their ninth in a row, but I think the best bet on Wednesday is to take the UNDER with these two starters on the mound.

Peralta has an expected ERA of 3.68 this season, and he’s only had two outings where he’s given up more than three earned runs. The Mets’ ace also hasn’t had a blowup game, allowing four or fewer runs in all 12 of his starts.

Kirby has an expected ERA of 3.45 in the 2026 season, but he has given up 15 runs over his last three starts. I doubt the Mets’ ability to take full advantage of that rough stretch, as they are now last in MLB in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) and have scored just five runs in this series.

Plus, the UNDER has hit in over 53 percent of the games for both of these teams in the 2026 campaign. I’ll bet on that trend continuing on Wednesday.

Pick: UNDER 7 (+103 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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