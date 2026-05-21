Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Mets-Nationals, Rockies-Diamondbacks, and More)

It's Thursday, which means we have a short MLB slate as most teams are traveling to prepare for their weekend series. With that being said, we still have seven games to watch and bet on, and I have wagers locked in on three of them.

Let's dive into them.

MLB Best Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Mets vs. Nationals OVER 8 (-108)

Braves -136 vs. Marlins

Diamondbacks -1.5 (-104) vs. Rockies

Mets vs. Nationals Prediction

I cashed in on the OVER in this matchup yesterday, so I'm going to go back to the well and place the same bet today. The Nationals quietly have one of the hottest offenses in baseball, ranking fourth in wRC+ at 112 with an OPS of .760 over the past 30 days. The Mets' offense still isn't firing on all cylinders, but they've been much more effective than they were earlier in the season.

We also have a less-than-stellar pitching matchup ahead of us when David Peterson (5.40 ERA) takes on Cade Cavalli (4.05 ERA). I'm surprised the total is set at only 8 for this NL East duel. Give me the OVER.

Pick: OVER 8 (-108)

Braves vs. Marlins Prediction

In my opinion, the Braves should be much bigger favorites than they're currently set as for tonight's game. These two offenses are on opposite ends of the spectrum. The Braves are seventh in wRC+ over the past 30 days, while the Marlins are 24th.

Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves tonight, and he's been hot to start the season. He has a 2.45 ERA while striking out 11 batters per nine innings. I'll back Atlanta as a road favorite tonight.

Pick: Braves -136

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Prediction

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day, I broke down why I'm backing the Diamondbacks to win and cover the -1.5 run line:

The Colorado Rockies have been one of the worst teams against left-handed pitchers this season. They have an OPS of .654 against lefties with a wRC+ of 71. Tonight, they'll face a lefty starter in Eduardo Rodriguez, who has a 4-1 record and a 2.53 ERA.

The Diamondbacks have also been great offensively lately, ranking 10th in wRC+ over the past 30 days. I think they'll cruise to a win in this NL West battle tonight.

Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5 (-104)

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