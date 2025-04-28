Mets vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 28
Monday’s MLB action begins with the series finale between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals.
Both of these teams have been playing over .500 ball in their last 10 games, and Washington’s win on Sunday helped it move into third in the NL East standings ahead of this matchup.
Still, New York is one of the best teams in baseball right now, and the Mets are set as road favorites in this matchup. New York will have Griffin Canning on the mound against Washington’s veteran right-hander Trevor Williams.
Here’s a breakdown of this matchup, including the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my game prediction.
Mets vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Mets -1.5 (+100)
- Nationals +1.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Mets: -162
- Nationals: +136
Total
- 9.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
Mets vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers
- New York: Griffin Canning (3-1, 3.12 ERA)
- Washington: Trevor Williams (1-2, 5.11 ERA)
Mets vs. Nationals How to Watch
- Date: Monday, April 28
- Time: 4:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Nationals Park
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network
- Mets record: 19-9
- Nationals record: 13-15
Mets vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bets
Mets Best MLB Prop Bet
- Francisco Lindor to Hit a Home Run (+320)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Francisco Lindor has a great matchup against Washington:
Speaking of New York teams, Mets star Francisco Lindor has a great matchup on Monday evening against the Washington Nationals and starter Trevor Williams.
This season, Williams has a 5.11 ERA, allowing three home runs, and led the National League in home runs allowed (34) in the 2023 season.
Lindor has hit well against Williams in his career, posting a .286 batting average (4-for-14) with two doubles, one homer and three runs batted in.
Overall this season, Lindor is hitting .312 and five homers in the 2025 season and he’s smacked all five of those homers against right-handed pitching.
Mets vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick
Both of these teams are surging at the moment, but the Mets have a key advantage on the mound, something I broke down in today’s MLB Best Bets for SI Betting:
The Mets are rolling right now, but so are the Nationals, as they’ve won six of their last 10 games to move into third place in the NL East.
However, New York has a massive pitching advantage that I just can’t pass up in this game.
The Mets are sending Griffin Canning to the mound on Monday, and he’s led the team to a 4-1 record in his five starts while posting a 3.12 ERA and 3.32 FIP. Canning has allowed just nine runs in 26.0 innings of work.
Trevor Williams is on the bump for Washington, and the veteran righty has gotten off to a slow start in 2025, posting a 5.11 ERA in five outings. He has allowed just one run in each of his last two outings, but he opened the season with 12 earned runs in his first three appearances.
New York’s offense has been lethal over the last 15 days, ranking 10th in MLB in OPS during that stretch while Washington is just 24th. Plus, the Nats – despite their solid record – still have a minus-13 run differential on the season.
I’ll back New York with Canning on the bump on Monday.
Pick: Mets Moneyline (-162 at DraftKings)
