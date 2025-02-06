Miami Heat NBA Championship Odds Shockingly Improve After Jimmy Butler Warriors Trade
The Jimmy Butler era is over in Miami.
On Wednesday night, the Heat reportedly agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors (that will also involve several other teams) to send Butler to Golden State in exchange for a package that includes Andrew Wiggins and a first-round pick.
Here's a look at the full trade details for the four teams involved:
Warriors-Heat Jimmy Butler Trade Summary (as of Feb. 5)
- Warriors get: Jimmy Butler
- Heat get: Andrew Wiggins, PJ Tucker, Kyle Anderson, protected first-round pick
- Jazz get: Dennis Schroder
- Pistons get: Lindy Waters III, Josh Richardson, second-round pick
After three suspensions this year, Butler is finally done in Miami -- a franchise that he led to the NBA Finals two times. While the move improved the Warriors' odds to win the title this season, it also improved Miami's -- and interesting development.
Heat Odds to Win the NBA Finals Skyrocket
After Butler's third suspension, Miami's odds to win the title went in the tank at DraftKings Sportsbook, falling all the way down to +20000.
However, that number has come back up now with Butler gone from the franchise. The Heat are now +10000 to win the NBA Finals, improving in a big way with Wiggins now in the fold.
This season, Wiggins is averaging 17.6 points ,4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from beyond the arc. The former No. 1 overall pick is a huge upgrade for the Heat on the wing -- especially since Butler was unlikely to ever play again for the franchise.
Adding Wiggins gives Miami some more support for Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo and a suddenly young core that features former first-round picks Kel'el Ware and Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Miami should be in a great spot to make the playoffs in the East. While losing Butler may seem like a loss, the six-time All-Star had barely played for Miami over the last month. Adding a proven player like Wiggins is being viewed as an upgrade by oddsmakers, and it should excite Heat fans for the rest of this season.
