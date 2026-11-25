Green Bay Packers star pass rusher Micah Parsons has not played in the 2026 season as he's been recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered near the end of the 2025 regular season.

However, it appears that the Packers star is on track to make his debut against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12. Parsons is officially questionable for the Packers' Thanksgiving Eve matchup.

Packers are listing edge rusher Micah Parsons (knee) and running back Josh Jacobs (finger) as questionable for Wednesday night‘s game in Los Angeles against the Rams. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 24, 2026

It was reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport earlier in the week that Parsons has been medically cleared to return, and that he's expected to make his season debut against the Rams.

Green Bay is off to a 6-4 start without Parsons, and it certainly needs the star pass rusher if it wants to make a playoff push in the final stretch of the regular season. Green Bay is currently 6-4 and could pick up a huge game on Wednesday against a Rams team (also 6-4) that is in the wild card race in the NFC.

Even with Parsons sidelined to start this season, the Packers are eighth in the NFL in EPA/Play on defense, so it's possible that this unit reaches a new level with the five-time Pro Bowler back in action.

There's a chance Parsons will be eased into things on Wednesday, but he's still an impactful player whenever he's on the field. Last season, in 14 games, Parsons finished with 41 tackles, 12.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss. He also forced two fumbles and was named as a First Team All-Pro player.

The Rams' offense is short-handed in this matchup with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams on injured reserve, and Parsons' impending return helped shift the odds for this game in Green Bay's favor.

The Packers are now just 2.5-point underdogs at DraftKings after they opened the week as a three-point road dog in L.A.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .