Week 12 of the NFL season gets started on Wednesday night, as the Green Bay Packers hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Thanksgiving Eve.

Both of these teams are coming out of their bye week, so they've had a good amount of rest before this standalone matchup. Still, the Rams are down both Davante Adams and Puka Nacua in a game that could ultimately decide which of these two teams makes the playoffs in the NFC.

Entering Week 12, the Rams, Packers and Seattle Seahawks are all 6-4 in their first 10 games. So, a win by either L.A. or Green Bay would give that team the head-to-head tiebreaker in the race for a wild card spot in the NFC.

Oddsmakers have set the Rams as the favorite -- at home -- in this Thanksgiving Eve clash, but Jordan Love and Co. appear to be gaining some momentum in the latest odds. The Rams have won four games in a row despite a revolving door of skill players around Matthew Stafford, but it seems like they're far from a safe bet to win this matchup outright against another playoff contender.

Here's a look at the latest odds movement with kickoff of this Week 12 matchup less than 48 hours away.

Packers vs. Rams Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Packers +2.5 (-110)

Rams -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Packers: +113

Rams: -134

Total

443.5 (Over -120/Under +100)

There has been movement across the board in this matchup.

The Packers opened as three-point underdogs in this game, but this line has come back down to 2.5 with -110 odds on both sides. According to DraftKings, 51 percent of the spread bets in this game are on the Packers to cover the spread, so it's possible that drove this line down. It's also worth noting that bettors are hammering Green Bay on the moneyline, with 51 percent of those bets coming in on the Packers as well.

That dropped Green Bay's moneyline prcie from +124 to +113 while the Rams fell from -147 to -134. Both of these teams are 6-4 this season, but Green Bay has been elite as an underdog, covering the spread in four of five games in that spot.

Lastly, the total dropped a full point from 44.5 to 43.5, but the OVER (-120) is still the clear favorite. As of Tuesday morning, 77 percent of the total bets at DraftKings have come in on the OVER.

It's possible that this line could move further before Wednesday night's kickoff, but the fact that L.A. is down multiple key offensive players is certainly driving some of the public love for Green Bay in Week 12.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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