Is Michael Penix Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Panthers vs. Falcons in NFL Week 2)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. missed the entire preseason and Week 1 of the regular season as he recovers from a torn ACL that he suffered in the 2025 campaign.

This week, Penix was able to practice for Atlanta, but he’s listed as out against the Carolina Panthers. The Falcons are expected to start Cooper Rush at quarterback after losing their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rush completed 54.5 percent of his passes in Week 1, throwing for 143 yards, one score and two interceptions.

Stefanski: Cooper Rush (back) will start Week 2.



Jack Strand will serve as QB2. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 18, 2026

Tua Tagovailoa was supposed to be the team’s starter while Penix recovered from his torn ACL, but the former top-five pick suffered an oblique injury in practice prior to Week 1 and is doubtful on Sunday.

The Falcons reportedly are unclear on when a potential Penix return would happen, as the former first-round pick has dealt with several major knee injuries in his football career. It was reported last week the Penix had been cleared to play, but the Falcons quarterback is still working himself back until he feels ready to play.

Schefter: Falcons don't know exactly when Michael Penix Jr. (knee) will return.



"The way it was described to me over the weekend was the Falcons didn't know if it would be another week or another month." — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 16, 2026

Last season, Penix started nine games for Atlanta, going 3-6 in those matchups. He completed 60.1 percent of his passes for 1,982 yards, nine scores and three picks. It is possible that Penix is the best quarterback in this room, even though we haven’t seen him in game action in 2026.

Still, Sports Illustrated spoke to several oddsmakers ahead of Week 2, and they don’t place a premium value on Penix, Tagovailoa or Rush when it comes to setting the spread.

“The line already had a serious move through the zero,” Joey Feazel, Head of Football at Caesars Sportsbook, told Sports Illustrated. “I would expect the market to roughly remain the same if Rush is named the starter.”

The Falcons are currently 2.5-point underdogs in Week 2 after opening as 1.5-point favorites.

The Falcons have a quick turnaround in Week 3, as they’ll play the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. So, it’s possible that Rush will be under center in that matchup, especially since neither Tagovailoa or Penix been listed as even questionable for one of the first two games of the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Use our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code ‘SICZRDYW’ to Bet $1 and get a 100% profit boost on your next 10 bets . Sign up and make your first wager with the online sportsbook. Up to $25 max bet per boost.