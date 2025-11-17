Michael Penix Jr. Injury Update Causes Falcons' Super Bowl Odds to Hit Rock Bottom
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. reportedly is not expected to play again in the 2025 season as he is dealing with a knee injury that will place him on injured reserve.
This is a massive blow to the Falcons, who are just 3-7 this season and likely out of the playoff race in the NFC. Penix was injured in the team's overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 11.
With Penix out for a significant amount of time, the Falcons have officially fallen into a tie for the worst odds to win the Super Bowl this season. The Falcons went from +60000 after Sunday's loss to +100000 to win the Super Bowl as of Monday afternoon.
Penix has led the Falcons to just a 3-6 record in his nine starts in the 2025 season, completing 60.1 percent of his passes for 1,982 yards, nine touchdowns and three picks. He was 13 for 16 for 175 yards before exiting against Carolina in Week 11.
With Penix out, the Falcons will turn to veteran Kirk Cousins, who has struggled in limited action in the 2025 season. Cousins has appeared in three games and lost his lone start so far this season. He's completed 61.5 percent of his passes for 250 scoreless yards.
Penix's injury tanks any hope that the Falcons had in the futures market, and it's also impacted them for this coming week of games.
When it comes to Week 12, the Falcons' odds have moved in a major way. Atlanta opened as a 2.5-point favorite against the New Orleans Saints, but that has shifted over three points since Penix's injury was announced.
Atlanta is a 1.5-point underdog in the latest odds at DraftKings, and it's -105 to win the game. Atlanta has lost five games in a row and is in danger of falling to last in the NFC South standings.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
