Is Michael Pittman Jr. Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Steelers vs. Bengals in NFL Week 3)

For the second straight week, the Pittsburgh Steelers have listed star receiver Michael Pittman Jr. as questionable due to a foot injury.

Last week, Pittman was downgraded to out before Sunday's contest against the New England Patriots, and the Steelers struggled, scoring just three points in the loss.

Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) listed questionable for Week 3. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 25, 2026

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Pittman is dealing with a "flare-up" of plantar fascia in his feet. It's certainly a tough injury to manage, so the Steelers wideout could find himself on the injury report quite a bit this season.

For now, he has a chance of playing in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals in a crucial AFC North battle.

Ian Rapoport on Michael Pittman Jr.'s injury: “My understanding is he’s dealing with a flare-up of his plantar fascia in his feet. So, something that can be incredibly uncomfortable. Something that also doesn’t go away and is going have to be something we’re gonna keep an eye… — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 23, 2026

Pittsburgh is an underdog at home in this matchup, and the team ranks dead last in the NFL in EPA/Play on offense, so getting Pittman back in action would be a major lift.

In Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, Pittman caught all three of his targets for 58 yards. He played 88.1 percent of the snaps for the Steelers, so he's going to be nearly an every-down player when healthy this season. Aaron Rodgers hasn't been able to get this passing game going in 2026, ranking dead last in EPA/Pass and 23rd in passing yards.

With Pittman's status up in the air, here's a look at how I'm betting on Pittsburgh in the prop market on Sunday.

Best Steelers Prop Bet vs. Bengals

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Aaron Rodgers UNDER 218.5 Passing Yards (-113)

Rodgers simply hasn't been able to get this Pittsburgh passing game going this season, and a limited or absent Pittman would be a major blow to the Steelers' attack in Week 3.

Cincinnati ranks fifth in the NFL in EPA/Play on defense this season and sixth in EPA/Pass, making this a really tough matchup for a dormant Steelers offense. Rodgers has failed to complete a single pass more than 20 yards down the field (0-for-9) through two weeks, and I don't see that changing after he spent last season averaging jut 6.7 yards per attempt. That's down to 5.2 in 2026.

Rodgers threw for 221 yards against Atlanta in Week 1, but he was held to 187 yards in Week 2 despite attempting 39 passes. I can't get behind this Steelers offense given its struggles in the first two weeks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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