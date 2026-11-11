Michigan vs. Oregon Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11

The Michigan Wolverines' 2026 college football season has been a complete and total disaster. Not only are they 5-4 on the year, but they just lost to their in-state rival, the Michigan State Spartans, in a game that the Wolverines were set as heavy favorites.

Things are only going to get worse when they hit the road to take on the Oregon Ducks in Week 11.

Oregon's season took a hit when Dante Moore went down early in the season, but Dylan Raiola has improved his play over the past two weeks, and the Ducks are now coming off a huge 41-28 win against Ohio State.

Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this Big Ten showdown.

Michigan vs. Oregon Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Michigan +11 (-108)

Oregon -11 (-110)

Moneyline

Michigan +340

Oregon -450

Total

OVER 38.5 (-105)

UNDER 38.5 (-115)

Michigan vs. Oregon How to Watch

Date: Saturday, November 14

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Venue: Autzen Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Michigan record: 5-4 (2-4 in Big Ten)

Oregon record: 6-3 (6-3 in Big Ten)

Michigan vs. Oregon Betting Trends

Oregon is 2-0 against the spread in the last two meetings between these two teams

Michigan is 3-6 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 7-2 in Michigan games this season

Oregon is 4-5 against the spread this season

The OVER is 6-3 in Oregon games this season

Michigan vs. Oregon Key Player to Watch

Dylan Raiola, QB - Oregon Ducks

Dylan Raiola struggled in his first few games in relief of Dante Moore, but he has found his stride over the past two weeks. He threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns against Northwestern and then 257 yards and two touchdowns against Ohio State. If he keeps playing like that, Oregon has a chance to sneak back into the College Football Playoff picture.

Michigan vs. Oregon Prediction and Best Bet

The betting market is finally starting to understand how bad this Michigan team is, but I still think there's value on the Oregon side. Dylan Raiola is starting to hit his stride, so I have faith in the Ducks to score enough points to pull away from a Michigan team that simply can't move the ball offensively.

Some teams have been able to run the ball on the Oregon defense, but unfortunately for the Wolverines, they rank 104th in EPA per rush and 90th in rush success rate, leaving them without a suitable weapon to attack Oregon where it's weak.

I'll lay the points with the Ducks as home favorites.

Pick: Oregon -11 (-110) via BetMGM

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