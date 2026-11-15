Is Mike Evans Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Cowboys in NFL Week 10)

San Francisco 49ers star receiver Mike Evans has missed the last two games with an Achilles injury, and he won't make his return in Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Evans has already been ruled out for this matchup, and it seems like the veteran receiver may need more time before the 49ers are willing to put him back out there. Evans tried to play through the Achilles issue in Week 6, but he aggravated the injury in the first half against Washington and didn't return.

Mike Evans (Achilles) ruled out for Week 10. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 13, 2026

The 49ers made an addition to their receiver room at the trade deadline, acquiring veteran Keenan Allen from the Indianapolis Colts. That could be a sign that Evans may be out a little longer, though Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) is set to return this week.

When he's been on the field, Evans has been a dominant force for this 49ers team. He's played just 54.9 percent of the team's offensive snaps, but he's caught 27 of his 39 targets for 420 yards and three scores.

An elite red-zone threat, Evans is a big reason why Brock Purdy is in the mix to win the NFL MVP this season.

Evans' next chance to play will be in Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings, but now bettors have to look elsewhere for a 49ers prop against a weak Dallas defense.

Bst 49ers Prop Bet vs. Cowboys With Mike Evans Out

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Deebo Samuel Sr. Anytime TD (+180)

Samuel is set to make his return to the lineup after missing three games in a row, and he’s going to step into a pretty major role with Evans sidelined.

The 49ers did add Allen at the trade deadline to bolster their receiver room, but he may not walk into a massive role since he’s only been with the team for a few days.

Deebo hasn’t been an every-down player for the 49ers this season – he’s played 56.9 percent of the snaps in his five games – yet he’s had a nose for the end zone.

Samuel has 16 catches and nine rush attempts in his five games, scoring three touchdowns through the air. I think he’ll return to a jack-of-all-trades role in Week 10, especially against a Dallas defense that is one of the worst in the league.

The Cowboys are 31st in EPA/Play and 28th in points allowed this season. With the total in this game all the way up at 55.5, Deebo is a great bet to score for a 49ers offense that is still not at full strength.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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