Is Mike Evans Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Broncos vs. 49ers in NFL Week 4)

San Francisco 49ers star receiver Mike Evans is listed as questionable for Week 4 against the Denver Broncos as he deals with a rib injury that he suffered in Week 3.

Evans is considered a game-time decision, so bettors, fantays players and fans may have to wait until 90 minutes before kickoff for his official game status.

Still, it was reported earlier his week that Evans is pushing to play and has played through an injury like this before. With the 49ers sitting at 3-0 and facing a tough opponent in the Broncos, it'll be interesting to see how the 49ers handle Evans' status on Sunday.

Mike Evans (ribs) said he’s pushing to play and has played through a similar injury before, via @nwagoner.



“It was brutal to play through, but it’s something that I can do.” https://t.co/PPBx6wbNuT — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 2, 2026

Currently, the betting market is very skeptical of Evans' status in Week 4. The star wideout is listed in the anytime touchdown scorer market, but he does not have any other receiving props currently at DraftKings Sportsbook. That's a sign that oddsmakers at least expected the veteran to be limited if he plays in Week 4.

So far this season, Evans has appeared in 55.6 percent of the 49ers' offensive snaps, playing just 33.3 percent of those snaps in Week 3. He left that game after recording three catches for 34 yards and a score -- his second touchdown in 2026.

Evans is an elite red-zone threat, although he has just 137 yards receiving in 16 games. So, if you were considering wagering on the six-time Pro Bowler, the anytime touchdown scorer market may be the way to go.

Since Evans is pushing to play, it wouldn't be shocking if he suits up in Week 4, but bettors should expect him to be limited in some capacity on Sunday. The 49ers likely won't make a call on Evans until much closer to the 4:25 p.m. EST start.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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