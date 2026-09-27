Is Mike Evans Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cardinals vs. 49ers in NFL Week 3)

San Francisco 49ers star receiver Mike Evans left Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins with a hip injury, and it caused him to miss practice time early in the week.

Evans returned to practice on Friday, but he's officially questionable for this matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

Mike Evans (hip) listed questionable for Week 3. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 25, 2026

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that Evans would have returned to Sunday's win over Miami if he was needed, which is a good sign for his chances of playing in Week 3.

The 49ers may have wanted to limit Evans' reps in practice since the veteran missed the majority of the 2025 season with hamstring and collarbone injuries. Evans has been an extremely consistent receiver, picking up 1,000 or more yards in all but one (2025) of his NFL seasons.

More 49ers WR injuries: HC Kyle Shanahan said he did not believe WR Mike Evans’ hip injury was serious, and he could have returned in Sunday’s fourth quarter if needed.



49ers WR Demarcus Robinson, however, suffered a high ankle sprain. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 21, 2026

This season, Evans has caught nine of his 10 targets from Brock Purdy for 103 yards and a score. He's a big part of an offense that lost Ricky Pearsall (knee) for the season during camp. So, if he's out there, Evans should play a ton -- he saw over 75 percent of the 49ers' offensive snaps in Week 1.

Here's a look at how to bet on the star wideout if he plays on Sunday.

Best Mike Evans Prop Bet vs. Cardinals

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Mike Evans Anytime TD (+140)

Arizona's defense was torched by Jaxon Smith-Njigba for three scores in Week 2, and it allowed a touchdown to Los Angeles Chargers No. 1 receiver Ladd McConkey in Week 1.

That sets up well for Evans, who already has a receiving score this season (in Week 1) and has established a solid rapport with Brock Purdy.

Evans remains one of the game's best red-zone threats, and the 49ers' offense has been rolling in 2026, ranking first in EPA/Pass, second in EPA/Play and Purdy has thrown for five scores.

While Evans' yardage has been held in check (103 yards on nine grabs), I love him at plus money to score in what should be an easy San Fran win.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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