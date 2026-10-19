Is Mike Evans Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Commanders vs. 49ers in NFL Week 6)

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans has been extremely banged up this season, dealing with ribs and Achilles injuries.

He's suited up for all five of San Francisco's contests, playing 57.9 percent of the offensive snaps. Yet, he's been questionable for almost every game, including Week 6 against the Washington Commanders.

Even though Evans did very little in practice this week, 49ers beat reporter Matt Maiocco believes that the veteran will be able to go on Monday night. Evans has played over 50 percent of the snaps in four of his five appearances in 2026.

WR Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) is working on a side field at the beginning of practice. Even though it looks as if he is not practicing today, my guess is he’ll be ready to go on Monday. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) October 16, 2026

One of the best red-zone threats in the NFL, Evans had a huge game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5. He finished with seven catches (on 10 targets) for 113 yards and a score in a huge win that moved San Fran to 5-0.

If he's able to play, Evans will have a major role in an offense that needs to get as many skill position players healthy as possible over the next few weeks. The 49ers are heavily favored in Week 6, which is a good sign for Evans' chances of playing.

If the future Hall of Famer does suit up, he's worth a look in the prop market against this shaky Washington defense.

Best Mike Evans Prop Bet for Week 6 vs. Commanders

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Mike Evans Anytime TD (-140)

Evans has three touchdown catches in the 2026 season, reeling in a season-high seven passes for 113 yards and a score in Week 5.

Evans remains one of the best red zone threats in the NFL because of his size, turning six targets into five receptions and two scores inside the opponent’s 20-yard-line.

Brock Purdy has thrown multiple touchdowns in every game this season (13 overall), and the Washington defense is tied for the most passing scores allowed (14) in 2026. The Commanders are also just 23rd in the NFL in EPA/Pass.

This isn’t the best price, but Evans should have a few chances to find the end zone in Week 6.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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