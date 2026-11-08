Is Mike Evans Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Raiders vs. 49ers in NFL Week 9)

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans is one of several players ruled out for Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Evans has been banged up all season long with multiple ailments, but an Achilles injury will cause him to miss his second straight game on Sunday. Evans aggravated the injury in Week 6 against the Washington Commanders, leaving at halftime, and he did not play in the Week 7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Even with the 49ers coming out of a bye, Evans, Deebo Samuel Sr. and Christian Kirk all won't play against the Raiders.

Mike Evans (Achilles), Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Christian Kirk (knee) ruled out for Week 9. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 6, 2026

This season, Evans has 39 targets, 27 receptions, 420 receiving yards and three scores in six games. The 49ers have not lost a game he's played in, and Evans has been their No. 1 receiver despite playing just 54.9 percent of the team's offensive snaps.

It appears that the star wideout is getting closer to a return, but the 49ers don't plan on rushing him back into the lineup.

"I think we've made a lot of progress," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said of Evans this week. "I think he's going in the right direction and it's something we definitely got to be smart with, but we're not going to overly do it. We just want to wait till he's healthy and he's still working his way to get there."

With Evans sidelined, I'm eyeing star running back Christian McCaffrey to have a big game against Las Vegas, as he should be the No. 1 option for this offense in Week 9.

Best 49ers Prop Bet vs. Raiders With Mike Evans Out

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Christian McCaffrey 5+ Receptions (-183)

I’m going to take a shot on McCaffrey in the passing game against a Raiders defense that is 28th in the NFL in EPA/Pass and 30th in EPA/Play.

CMC has been targeted 17 times over his last two games, reeling in nine and six passes in those matchups. He’s clearly seen a bigger role as a receiver since Evans (Achilles) went down in the first half of the team’s Week 6 win over Washington.

The star running back is averaging six targets per game this season, but with Evans, Samuel and Christian Kirk all out on Sunday, the 49ers are running out of options for Brock Purdy through the air.

McCaffrey has always been an elite pass catcher, so I expect him to see a ton of looks against a Raiders defense that has been torched by several teams – including the New York Jets last week – in the 2026 season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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