San Francisco 49ers star receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday night's showdown with the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11.

Evans has not played since Week 6 against the Washington Commanders due to the injury, but he appears to be ready to make his return. NFL insider Mike Garafolo reported that Evans is expected to play on Sunday, and Evans' agent hinted at the star's return with a video on Instagram.

Garafolo: Mike Evans (Achilles) "set for his return" in Week 11.



Evans' agent posted this video: https://t.co/6CcQwtkZ5g pic.twitter.com/8AK4oA04kJ — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 21, 2026

Getting Evans back is a major lift for a San Fran offense that is already one of the best in the league, the 49ers have a tough matchup with Minnesota, which is No. 2 in the NFL in EPA/Play this season.

In his six games in the 2026 campaign, Evans has played 54.9 percent of the team's snaps, catching 27 of his 39 targets for 420 yards and three scores. An elite red-zone threat, Evans adds another dynamic to this offense alongside Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel Sr. and more.

Brock Purdy has looked Evans' way quite a bit this season, targeting him at least five times in five of his six games.

Even with Evans set to return, he poses a bit of a risk for bettors in the prop market. The star receiver has aggravated his injury before, and the Vikings' defense is one of the best in the NFL. So, taking Evans in the prop market is not an easy bet, especially since he's played less than 60 percent of the team's snaps in the 2026 season.

I'm actually eyeing another 49ers wideout to find the end zone on Sunday night, as he is a much different threat with the ball in his hands.

Best 49ers Prop Bet vs. Vikings in NFL Week 11

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Deebo Samuel Sr. Anytime TD (+235)

49ers wideout Deebo Samuel Sr. has appeared in six games this season, finding the end zone five times.

Deebo is a bit of a matchup anomaly, as he’s going to work as both a pass catcher and a rusher in the San Fran offense and is coming off a two-score game against Dallas in Week 10.

The Minnesota defense is a much tougher matchup, but Deebo gets plenty of touches on misdirection that have led to some big plays. He’s averaging 12.5 yards per reception and 13 yards per carry in the 2026 season.

At +235, I think the veteran receiver is a little undervalued considering the fact that he’s scored in four of his six appearances (he was injured in one that he failed to score) this season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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