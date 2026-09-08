Mirra Andreeva vs. Coco Gauff Prediction, Odds for U.S. Open Quarterfinals

The No. 4 and No. 5 seeds on the women’s side in the U.S. Open are set to square off in the quarterfinals on Wednesday afternoon, as American Coco Gauff looks to continue a dominant start to the tournament.

Gauff has not dropped a set through four rounds, defeating fellow American Iva Jovic in straight sets in Round 4 on Monday. Now, she takes on No. 5-seed Mirra Andreeva – the 2026 French Open winner – for the sixth time in her career.

Andreeva is coming off a three-set win over Anastasia Potapova, and she’s currently in the midst of a career-best showing at the U.S. Open.

The 19-year-old has her work cut out for her in the quarterfinals, as she’s never beaten Gauff in their previous meetings. Gauff, who won the U.S. Open in 2023, beat Andreeva early in that tournament.

Oddsmakers have set Gauff as the clear favorite in this match, but can she avoid an upset?

Let’s take a look at the odds, each player’s path to the quarterfinals and my prediction for this match.

Mirra Andreeva vs. Coco Gauff Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Mirra Andreeva: +161

Coco Gauff: -199

Total

21.5 (Over -130/Under -110)

Mirra Andreeva vs. Coco Gauff How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 9

Time: 12:30 p.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN2

Mirra Andreeva vs. Coco Gauff History and U.S. Open Performance

Wednesday’s meeting will be the sixth time that Gauff and Andreeva have faced off, and the second time they’ve matched up at the U.S. Open.

Gauff won the 2023 U.S. Open meeting in straight sets, and the American is a perfect 5-0 against Andreeva all time, including a win in 2026.

Andreeva forced a third set in their 2026 meeting, the first time she had done so since their first showdown in the 2022 French Open.

Mirra Andreeva

Andreeva had never made it past the third round at the U.S. Open prior to this year, losing in the second round twice and the third round in 2025.

The 19-year-old won the French Open earlier this year, but this is just her second quarterfinal appearance at a Grand Slam that wasn’t the French Open, where she’s been there in three consecutive years.

Andreeva has never beaten Gauff, and she dropped this year’s match in three sets at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

In this year’s U.S. Open, Andreeva has three wins in straight sets before she beat No. 24-seed Anastasia Potapova in three sets in Round 4.

Coco Gauff

A one-time U.S. Open winner, Gauff is making her third-ever quarterfinal appearance at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

The 22-year-old does not have a Grand Slam win in 2026, but she made the quarterfinals in the Australian Open and the semifinals at Wimbledon, setting up an exciting draw in the U.S. Open. After blowing past Iva Jovic in Round 4, Gauff is favored to reach the semifinals for the second time in her career at the U.S. Open.

Gauff has a win in three sets over Andreeva this year, and she also has won their lone U.S. Open match back in 2023.

Mirra Andreeva vs. Coco Gauff Prediction and Pick

Andreeva won the French Open in 2026, but she was a second-round exit at Wimbledon and has never been extremely successful at the U.S. Open.

This year is the first time she’s made it past the third round at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, and the No. 5 seed has some serious demons when facing Gauff.

Andreeva has been awesome at the French Open and on clay, yet she’s 0-4 against Gauff on clay and 0-1 on hard surfaces. There’s always a chance she could pull off an upset in this match, but Gauff turned in arguably her best match of the tournament in Round 4, defeating Jovic in just 17 games.

I’m buying the American to keep her strong play going as she seeks a second U.S. Open title.

Pick: Gauff Moneyline (-199 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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