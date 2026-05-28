Mirra Andreeva vs. Marie Bouzková Prediction, Odds for French Open Round 3
Mirra Andreeva is one of the best young women's tennis players in the world. She holds the No. 7 ranking, despite being just 19 years old. She's in search of her first Grand Slam finals appearance, and if she wants to achieve that feat at this year's French Open, she'll need to get past Marie Bouzková in the third round on Friday morning.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this match.
Mirra Andreeva vs. Marie Bouzková Odds and Total
Moneyline
- Mirra Andreeva -800
- Marie Bouzkova +530
Total
- 19.5 (Over -104/Under -128)
Mirra Andreeva vs. Marie Bouzková How to Watch
- Date: Friday, May 29
- Time: 7:10 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): truTV/TNT
Mirra Andreeva vs. Marie Bouzková: History and Tournament Results
Mirra Andreeva
Andreeva's best result in a Grand Slam in her young career came at the French Open in 2024 when she made the semifinals. She has a 79% win rate at this tournament, her best amongst the four Grand Slams. She made it to the quarterfinals here in 2025.
She defeated Fiona Ferro in straight sets in the first round, but needed three sets to defeat Marina Bassols Ribera in the second round.
Marie Bouzková
Marie Bouzkova has made it to the third round in three straight years at the French Open, but has yet to advance to the fourth round. Her 45% win rate at Roland-Garros is her second-best amongst the four Grand Slams.
She defeated both Lucia Bronzetti and Francesca Jones in straight sets in the first two rounds.
Mirra Andreeva vs. Marie Bouzková
Andreeva was my pre-tournament bet to win the French Open, so I'm not going to bet against her quite yet. She entered the tournament in great form, winning the Upper Austria Ladies Linz in April, and then following that up with deep runs at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, Madrid Open, and the
Internazionali BNL d'Italia. At the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, she upset Iga Swiatek on clay, a monumental win for her chances this week.
Meanwhile, Bouzkova has struggled lately since winning a WTA 250 tournament in March, going just 2-3 since then.
I'm going to bet Andreeva to win this match and cover the game spread.
Pick: Mirra Andreeva -5.5 games (-120) via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets