Mirra Andreeva vs. Marie Bouzková Prediction, Odds for French Open Round 3

Mirra Andreeva is one of the best young women's tennis players in the world. She holds the No. 7 ranking, despite being just 19 years old. She's in search of her first Grand Slam finals appearance, and if she wants to achieve that feat at this year's French Open, she'll need to get past Marie Bouzková in the third round on Friday morning.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this match.

Mirra Andreeva vs. Marie Bouzková Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Mirra Andreeva -800

Marie Bouzkova +530

Total

19.5 (Over -104/Under -128)

Mirra Andreeva vs. Marie Bouzková How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 29

Time: 7:10 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): truTV/TNT

Mirra Andreeva vs. Marie Bouzková: History and Tournament Results

Mirra Andreeva

Andreeva's best result in a Grand Slam in her young career came at the French Open in 2024 when she made the semifinals. She has a 79% win rate at this tournament, her best amongst the four Grand Slams. She made it to the quarterfinals here in 2025.

She defeated Fiona Ferro in straight sets in the first round, but needed three sets to defeat Marina Bassols Ribera in the second round.

Marie Bouzková

Marie Bouzkova has made it to the third round in three straight years at the French Open, but has yet to advance to the fourth round. Her 45% win rate at Roland-Garros is her second-best amongst the four Grand Slams.

She defeated both Lucia Bronzetti and Francesca Jones in straight sets in the first two rounds.

Mirra Andreeva vs. Marie Bouzková

Andreeva was my pre-tournament bet to win the French Open, so I'm not going to bet against her quite yet. She entered the tournament in great form, winning the Upper Austria Ladies Linz in April, and then following that up with deep runs at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, Madrid Open, and the

Internazionali BNL d'Italia. At the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, she upset Iga Swiatek on clay, a monumental win for her chances this week.

Meanwhile, Bouzkova has struggled lately since winning a WTA 250 tournament in March, going just 2-3 since then.

I'm going to bet Andreeva to win this match and cover the game spread.

Pick: Mirra Andreeva -5.5 games (-120) via FanDuel

Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins . Simply sign up, make a deposit and bet $5. If that first bet wins, you get $250 in bonus bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!