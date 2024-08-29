Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Bet Orioles vs. Dodgers to Go Over)
We cashed both our Walk-off Wagers yesterday, and both were in plus money. Let’s see if we can keep it rolling today!
We will get creative with our first bet to find some value, and then we will bet on the bats to be out again in Los Angeles tonight.
MLB Best Bets Today for Thursday, Aug. 29
- Rangers at White Sox neither team to score 6+ runs (+110)
- Orioles at Dodgers over 9.5 runs (+100)
Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox Neither Team to score 6+ runs (+110)
This is a slightly bold and creative pick as White Sox pitcher Nick Nastrini has an ERA of 8.39 this season, but there are a few reasons I am willing to take this wager.
Nastrini’s home ERA is just 3.77, and the Texas Rangers are averaging a mere 3.96 runs per game in August (26th). The White Sox bullpen is also among the worst in MLB, with an ERA of 5.85 this month. Still, this Texas team has been sluggish, and they have only scored six or more runs in three of their last 15.
Nate Eovaldi gets the start for Texas. He has an ERA of 3.79 this season. And though he has struggled some vs. since the All-Star Break, he shouldn’t have too much trouble handling a White Sox club averaging just 3.22 runs per game this month (29th).
The White Sox have only scored 6+ runs twice in the last 15 contests.
Orioles at Dodgers over 9.5 runs (+100)
Yes, this number is high, but the total got to 10 last night, and we have reason to believe the bats will be out again tonight.
The Orioles are starting lefty Cade Povich with an ERA of 6.10 this season and a max exit velocity allowed in the bottom 10% of the league.
That could spell trouble vs. a Dodgers lineup that is Top-6 in the MLB in batting average, slugging, and ISO vs. southpaws. Los Angeles also has the second-best OPS vs. lefties, and Povich’s 4.62 walks per nine suggest that trend will continue for the Dodgers.
Baltimore’s relievers have the sixth-highest ERA this month (4.97), also allowing the sixth-highest SLG to opponents.
The Dodgers have averaged 5.02 runs per game this month and 5.00 runs per game at home this season.
On the other side, the Dodgers will start Bobby Miller. Miller has an ERA of 7.49 this season, and his exit velocity, hard-hit rate, xBA, and xSLG are all in the bottom 2% of MLB. His last start was a quality one, but this Orioles offense will not go down easily.
The weather should be similar to last night in Los Angeles, with winds blowing out around 9.2 miles per hour. That should favor hitters for this matchup.
The Orioles' (73-52-9) game totals have gone over 58.4% of the time this season, the most in MLB.
Totals have gone over for the Dodgers 53.1% of the time (69-61-3).
