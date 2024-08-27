Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Cubs/Pirates NRFI, Giants/Brewers Go Over Run Total)
Happy Tuesday!
Let's not pick any sides today. Instead, let's root for some good pitching in one game and some bats to come out in another.
Here are couple of wagers to target with odds according to DraftKings.
MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 27
- Cubs at Pirates NRFI (-130)
- Giants at Brewers over 7.5 runs (-112)
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates NRFI (-130)
The Pirates have scored in the first inning only 19% of the time this season—that’s tied for the second-lowest rate in MLB with the Los Angeles Angels.
Tonight, they face visiting pitcher Justin Steele, who has an ERA of 3.07 this season and an xERA of just 2.75. Steele has pitched to a 2.14 ERA in the first innings this season, and his road ERA of 2.70 this season is also encouraging for this wager.
On the other side of this matchup are the Cubs. The Cubs have scored only 23% of the time in the first inning this season, which is the sixth-lowest mark in MLB.
On top of that, they will be facing Jared Jones. Jones has a 3.56 ERA this season and a sparkling 2.17 ERA at home this year. Across 16 games, he’s allowed only six earned runs in the first innings for an ERA of 3.38.
San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers over 7.5 runs (-112)
Logan Webb will start for the visiting team tonight, and he has struggled when on the road this season with a 4.11 ERA compared to his home ERA of just 2.26.
According to Statcast, he has gotten pretty lucky this season, with an xERA in the bottom 15% of the league and a hard-hit rate in the bottom 3%. The Brewers have averaged the fourth-most runs per game in August (5.43) and should be able to get in a few knocks.
Tobias Myers starts at home for the Brew Crew and has had some good luck this year. His 2.87 ERA should be closer to 4.11, according to Statcast. The Giants should be able to put a few runs on the board.
Even with two strong bullpens, keeping a game under eight runs is tricky. Games at American Family are averaging 8.76 runs this year.
