Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Blue Jays-Orioles, Nationals-Tigers, Twins-Giants)

The final week of the regular season kicks off with one of the smallest slates of the year.

I have a pick on all three games for my MLB best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, Sept. 21.

MLB Best Bets for Monday, Sept. 21

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Toronto Blue Jays (-104) at Baltimore Orioles

Washington Nationals (+112) at Detroit Tigers

Minnesota Twins at San Francisco Giants UNDER 8.5 (-118)

Toronto Blue Jays (-104) at Baltimore Orioles

The Blue Jays (three games back) and Orioles (five games back) are still alive in the AL Wild Card race in the final week of the season. It’s improbable, but not impossible.

Trey Yesavage is set to return from injury to throw between 40 and 50 pitches for the Jays, who have been relying heavily on their bullpen in the latter stages of the season. Whatever Yesavage can give Toronto will be a plus as it opens a three-game set in Baltimore.

It’ll be Shane Baz on the mound for the O’s. The right-hander has allowed right runs on 13 hits in 9.2 innings across his last two starts.

Toronto has lost its last two series, but has the edge tonight in Baltimore as the O’s just got swept by the Brewers, getting shut out in their last two games.

Washington Nationals (+112) at Detroit Tigers

It’s a feel-good pitching matchup in Detroit tonight with both DJ Herz and River Ryan returning from Tommy John Surgery to make their first starts since 2024. There’s not a ton of analysis that you can have on that matchup, so I’m looking at how these teams have played overall as of late for this pick.

The Nats have won six of their last eight games, including two of three in St. Louis over the weekend, while the Tigers have lost four of five after a winning streak. Detroit scored just one run in each of those four losses, breaking out for 11 runs in its lone win in that span.

The Tigers may have a bit more pep in their step as they return home, but I can’t back them as favorites given their offensive struggles. I’ll take the Nationals as road underdogs given how they’ve played recently.

Minnesota Twins at San Francisco Giants UNDER 8.5 (-118)

It’s a pretty good pitching matchup tonight in San Francisco.

Zebby Matthews threw six shutout innings against the Yankees in his last start, bouncing back from a rough outing in Detroit in his previous outing. He allowed just two hits with two walks and eight strikeouts in that quality start.

Blade Tidwell also threw a quality start last time out, allowing two runs on three hits in 6.2 innings against the Cardinals. He’s been a bit up and down, but this Twins lineup isn’t one to write home about.

The Giants scored just seven runs while getting swept by the Dodgers over the weekend, and although the Twins just put up an eight spot in Anaheim, that was their highest run output in quite some time.

I’ll take the under a pitcher-friendly Oracle Park tonight.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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