Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Braves-Mets, Astros-Angels, Mariners-Dodgers)

We have a big 16-game slate in the MLB on Tuesday thanks to a doubleheader between the Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds.

I’m looking at a pair of road teams and a home favorite for my MLB best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, July 28.

MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, July 28

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Atlanta Braves (-163) at New York Mets

Houston Astros (-111) at Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (+104) vs. Seattle Mariners

Atlanta Braves (-163) at New York Mets

The Braves let us down last night in a pick’em spot, but I’m going right back to them tonight with Chis Sale on the mound.

Sale picked up a win against the Mets earlier this month, allowing three runs in five innings in Atlanta. Christian Scott also started in that series, allowing three runs in four innings in a Braves win.

The Mets are still only 8-20 vs. LHP this season. I don’t think they’ll be able to get back-to-back wins against southpaws, especially with Sale starting.

Houston Astros (-111) at Los Angeles Angels

The Astros overcame a short start by Tatsuya Imai and used a four-run ninth inning to come back and beat the Angels in the series opener.

Things have been going south for the Angels, who have lost four of their last five games after winning three straight.

Peter Lambert has been a great find for the Astros, and he pitched 6.1 innings of two-run ball against the Angels last month.

Reid Detmers has put up two solid outings in a row, but allowed five runs in each of his two starts before that.

The Astros have won six of their last seven games, and I think they’ll keep that going tonight.

Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (+104) vs. Seattle Mariners

The Dodgers had Monday off as they returned home from a road trip while the Mariners wrapped up their four-game series in Texas with a 7-3 loss.

Seattle has now lost five of its last six games, and things don’t get any easier with a road trip starting against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers haven’t officially named a starter for tonight as of now, but it’s expected to be Justin Wrobleski. The southpaw has been fantastic for Los Angeles this season, allowing just a single run in each of his last two starts.

I’ll back Los Angeles to win by margin as it returns home against a struggling Seattle squad.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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