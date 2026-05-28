Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Braves-Red Sox, Cubs-Pirates, and More)

As is typical with Thursdays, we have a short slate of Major League Baseball games to watch and bet on. There are only six games scheduled for today, but I've still found three spots that I like, starting with an intriguing showdown between the Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox.

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Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Braves/Red Sox UNDER 6.5 (+102)

Pirates -174 vs. Cubs

Astros/Rangers UNDER 7.5 (-122)

Braves vs. Red Sox Prediction

We have an extremely low total set for today's intriguing interleague showdown between the Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox, but don't let that scare you away from betting the UNDER. We have an elite pitching matchup ahead of us between Chris Sale (1.89 ERA) of the Braves and Payton Tolle (2.45 ERA) of the Red Sox.

Not only is this a battle of two great pitchers, but it's also a game between two lefty starters, which is noteworthy for this game. The Braves' OPS drops from .766 against righties to .744 against lefties. That could lead to this being a low-scoring affair. I'll take the UNDER.

Pick: UNDER 6.5 (+102)

Cubs vs. Pirates Prediction

Paul Skenes takes the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates today, which alone makes me lean towards the Pirates. Skenes will get to face a Cubs' offense that has been ice cold of late, ranking 21st in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days and 22nd in that metric over the past two weeks.

Not only should that matchup keep the Cubs' offense in check, but the Pirates' lineup has also been hot lately, ranking fourth amongst all teams in wRC+ over the past 30 days.

I struggle to see how the Cubs will win as road underdogs in this one.

Pick: Pirates -174

Astros vs. Rangers Prediction

One of the only pitchers who has been effective for the Houston Astros this season has been Spencer Arrighetti, who has a 1.32 ERA on the season. He'll get the start against the Texas Rangers tonight, who will be rolling with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound with a 3.65 ERA.

A strong pitching matchup in a game that will feature two lineups that rank in the bottom half of the Majors in almost every offensive metric is a recipe for an UNDER.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-122)

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