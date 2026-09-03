Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Brewers-Cubs, Red Sox-Orioles, Athletics-Mariners)

The MLB schedule slows down on Thursday with nine games on the docket, including a few afternoon contests.

After a 2-1 performance last night, I’m targeting three favorites for my MLB best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, Sept. 3.

MLB Best Bets for Thursday, Sept. 3

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Milwaukee Brewers (-115) at Chicago Cubs

Boston Red Sox (-125) at Baltimore Orioles

Seattle Mariners -1.5 (+104) vs. Athletics

Milwaukee Brewers (-115) at Chicago Cubs

The Brewers came through for us last night in a back-and-forth affair, and I’m going right back to them tonight at Wrigley Field as they go for the sweep.

Milwaukee has now won six of its last eight games, breaking out for nine runs in each of the first two games of this series. Meanwhile, Chicago has lost three of four and six of its last eight contests.

Logan Henderson has been stellar recently for the Brewers while Kevin Gausman has been a bit more up and down, so I’m a bit surprised that Milwaukee isn’t a bigger favorite tonight.

Boston Red Sox (-125) at Baltimore Orioles

The O’s are back at home after a rough series in Colorado that ended with a walk-off loss last night. Baltimore is still in the thick of the AL Wild Card race, but losing that series against the Rockies was a tough blow.

The Sox haven’t been too hot themselves, losing two straight, four of five, and six of eight, but this is a good spot for them to bounce back as Baltimore didn’t have a travel day after a road trip out west.

With both teams fading in the last week, I’ll back the better overall squad tonight in Baltimore.

Seattle Mariners -1.5 (+104) vs. Athletics

The Mariners are back at home after winning the final two games in Boston on their road trip. Seattle has been a good home team all season long, going 37-31 at T-Mobile Park, while the A’s are just 29-42 on the road.

Jack Perkins has been struggling as of late, and Kade Anderson has held his own through two major-league starts.

Seattle should be able to take care of business to open the series tonight at home.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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