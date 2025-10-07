Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Mariners-Tigers, Blue Jays-Yankees)
We have a pair of ALDS Game 3s on the docket on Tuesday.
The Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers are locked at one game each with the series shifting to Motor City. Meanwhile, the Toronto Blue Jays are looking to eliminate the New York Yankees after two dominant wins at home.
My best bets for today are targeting a pair of middle-of-the-lineup bats to stay hot in the playoffs.
MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, Oct. 7
- Riley Greene OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI (+102)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI (-137)
Riley Greene OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI (+102)
I broke this pick down in my Mariners vs. Tigers betting preview:
Riley Greene broke out in a big way for the Tigers this season. After putting up 35 home runs and 111 RBI in his previous two seasons (236 games), he had 36 HR with 111 RBI in 157 games this season, helping Detroit to the playoffs.
Greene started the postseason hot with a double and run scored in the first two games, and two singles in the next two games, but went 0 for 4 on Sunday night in Seattle. However, the Mariners now have a pitcher on the mound in Game 2 who Greene will love to see.
The outfielder is 5 for 12 in his career against Logan Gilbert, with one of those hits being a double earlier this season.
Greene bats in the middle of the order for the Tigers and I’ll take this at even money for him to keep swinging a hot bat.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI (-137)
This was my prop pick in the Blue Jays vs. Yankees Game 3 betting preview on SI:
I don’t know if Vladimir Guerrero Jr. could’ve hoped for a better start to the playoffs. He is six for nine with two home runs and six RBI for an incredible 1.333 slugging percentage and 1.933 OPS.
Those came at home, and now Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays go on the road, where the slugger was even better this season. He hit .323 with a .901 OPS on the road as opposed to .262 with a .796 OPS at home. He also quite enjoyed playing at Yankee Stadium, going 10 for 22 (.455) with two home runs and two doubles for a 1.318 OPS.
But it doesn’t stop there.
Guerrero Jr. also has incredible career numbers against Rodon. He is 10 for 17 against the southpaw with one home run and three doubles while also being walked four times.
I’ll take these -117 odds all day given how Guerrero Jr. is playing right now.
