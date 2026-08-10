Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Mets Starter, Rangers-Angels, Rockies-Diamondbacks)

The MLB schedule has a larger slate this Monday night with 10 games on the docket.

I’m targeting a starting pitcher to go over his strikeout line, a road favorite, and a home favorite on the run line for my MLB best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, Aug. 10.

MLB Best Bets for Monday, August 10

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Christian Scott OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-102) at Atlanta Braves

Texas Rangers (-111) at Los Angeles Angels

Arizona Diamondbacks -1.5 (+101) vs. Colorado Rockies

Christian Scott OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-102) at Atlanta Braves

Christian Scott has been racking up the strikeouts as of late. The Mets starter has 92 punchouts through 74.1 innings this season, an average of 1.23 strikeouts per inning, and 11.13 K/9.

Scott has had at least six strikeouts in four straight starts and seven of his last eight, with a total of 51 strikeouts in 38.1 innings. That includes two starts against the Braves in which he had 14 strikeouts in 10 innings – seven in each start.

Texas Rangers (-111) at Los Angeles Angels

The Rangers should be bigger favorites tonight in Anaheim as they look to keep up with the Astros in the AL West.

Texas just won four of six at home while the Angels dropped four of six on the road.

There may be no clear advantage on the mound between MacKenzie Gore and Reid Detmers – although I would argue that Gore has been better as of late –, but there is in terms of these teams playing against left-handed pitchers. The Rangers are 15-13 vs. LHP (44-46 vs. RHP), with the Angels just 11-23 against southpaws (34-50 vs. RHP).

Arizona Diamondbacks -1.5 (+101) vs. Colorado Rockies

The Diamondbacks already won their series against the Padres and Dodgers on this homestand, and have a great chance to start their set against the Rockies with a victory.

Colorado has lost five of its last six games, including two of three in St. Louis over the weekend. The Rockies are just 19-40 on the road, while the Diamondbacks are 35-25 at home this season.

Arizona has already won both of its series against Colorado this season, taking five of the seven games. That includes three of four at home in May.

I don’t want to lay the -194 juice on a pitcher making his first start in nearly two months, but I think the Diamondbacks have value on the run line tonight.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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