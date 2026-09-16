Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Phillies-Nationals, Red Sox-Rangers, Royals-Astros)

We have a full slate of MLB action on Wednesday with four afternoon contests and 11 at night.

After a 2-1 performance last night, I’m targeting a road favorite, a high-scoring game in Texas, and a home favorite for my MLB best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Sept. 16.

MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 16

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 (-115) at Washington Nationals

Boston Red Sox at Texas Rangers OVER 8 (-108)

Houston Astros (-167) vs. Kansas City Royals

Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 (-115) at Washington Nationals

The Phillies let us down last night, but I’m going right back to them tonight as slightly smaller favorites. Philadelphia has to get back on track sooner or later with just 11 games left in the regular season.

Zack Wheeler has gotten back on track in recent outings, allowing a single run in three straight quality starts. He also allowed just five runs in 17.2 innings in three starts against the Nats last season.

On the other hand, Jared Simpson is starting a bullpen game for the Nationals, whose bullpen ERA of 5.11 is the second-highest in the league.

Look for the Phillies to bounce back in a big way tonight.

Boston Red Sox at Texas Rangers OVER 8 (-108)

The Red Sox and Rangers are both struggling offensively as of late, but this is the perfect opportunity to buck that trend tonight in Texas.

Jake Bennett allowed six runs on nine hits in 5.1 innings against the Angels last time out, and MacKenzie Gore has allowed nine runs in seven innings across his last two starts.

All three meetings between these teams in Boston had at least nine runs, and I expect them to get there again after a 4-2 Rangers victory last night.

I’ll take a crack at the O’s as road underdogs tonight.

Houston Astros (-167) vs. Kansas City Royals

The Astros should be bigger favorites tonight, and I’d consider the -1.5 (+129) as well.

The Royals have scored four runs during their three-game losing streak, and Houston returned home with a 4-2 win to open the series last night.

Daniel Lynch has been respectable for the Royals, but he rarely works deep into games and Kansas City’s bullpen has a 4.99 ERA.

Meanwhile, Cristian Javier has allowed a single run in each of his last two starts against the Diamondbacks and Phillies. I don’t see him having much trouble against this Kansas City lineup tonight.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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