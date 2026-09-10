Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Rangers-Mariners, Rockies-Yankees, Pirates-White Sox)

Less than three weeks remain in the 2026 MLB regular season, and there still isn’t a single team that has officially clinched a playoff spot. So, there are plenty of division and wild card races to keep an eye on, even with a shortened slate of games on Sept. 10.

There are only 10 teams in action on Thursday, including three games set to begin before 5 p.m. EST.

While the sports world is focused on the Thursday Night Football showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams, I’m still locked in to the playoff races in MLB over the final weeks of the regular season.

So, why not place a few bets on tonight’s five game slate?

There are a pair of home favorites that I’m targeting on Thursday, including the New York Yankees and lefty Max Fried as they look to complete a sweep of the Colorado Rockies.

Here’s a breakdown of each of the best bets for Thursday’s action, complete with odds from the best betting sites .

MLB Best Bets for Thursday, Sept. 10

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Texas Rangers-Seattle Mariners First 5 Innings UNDER 3.5 (-120)

New York Yankees -1.5 (-144) vs. Colorado Rockies

Chicago White Sox Moneyline (-112) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Texas Rangers-Seattle Mariners First 5 Innings UNDER 3.5 (-120)

The Texas Rangers are two games out of first place in the AL West and 1.5 games out of the final wild card spot heading into their series finale with the Seattle Mariners, who are a long shot to make the playoffs (5.5 games back in the wild card).

Seattle took Game 2 of this series behind a strong outing from Kade Anderson, and it’ll turn to righty Logan Gilbert on Thursday afternoon.

Gilbert has tossed three strong outings against Texas this season, allowing two, two and three runs. Seattle has fared pretty well when Gilbert is on the mound, going 17-11 in his 28 starts.

The right-hander has an expected ERA in the 64th percentile this season, allowing three or fewer runs in 22 of his 28 appearances.

He will square off with Jacob deGrom (3.96 ERA), who held Seattle to just one run across five frames the last time these teams faced off. The former Cy Young winner sits in the 73rd percentile in expected ERA in 2026.

I think this could be a low-scoring game in the early innings, especially since these offenses are 19th (Seattle) and 21st (Texas) in runs scored over the last 30 days. For the entire 2026 season, they’re 30th (Seattle) and 26th (Texas) in runs scored.

New York Yankees -1.5 (-144) vs. Colorado Rockies

The Yankees have back-to-back wins by two-plus runs over the Rockies this week, and they’re heavily favored on Thursday with Max Fried on the mound.

Fried has dealt with some injury issues in 2026, but he’s posted an expected ERA in the 97th percentile and expected BAA in the 88th percentile. The Yankees southpaw has allowed one or fewer runs in 10 of his 17 starts, including all five of his outings since Aug. 1.

Now, he takes on a Colorado offense that is 30th in the league in Weighted Runs Created Plus this season.

The Rockies have won just eight of Ryan Feltner’s outings this season, and the right-hander sits in the ninth percentile in MLB in expected ERA.

New York’s offense should have another big game, and it’s worth noting that the Yankees are one of the best teams in MLB on the run line when favored at home (28-32) this season. I’ll trust them to complete the sweep with Fried on the mound.

Chicago White Sox Moneyline (-112) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Oddsmakers have set the Chicago White Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates in a near pick’em with the Pirates aiming to pull off a sweep on Thursday night.

Righty Jared Jones is on the mound for the Pirates against Chicago’s Hagen Smith, who will act as an opener in this matchup. Jones returned from an elbow injury earlier this year, and he’s been up and down in 17 starts, posting a 4.46 ERA.

Jones has a 7.40 ERA across five starts in the month of August, with the Pirates losing all five of those games. He bounced back with a strong outing against the Angels (six innings, no runs, nine strikeouts), but L.A. is one of the worst teams in MLB.

Over the last 30 days, the White Sox are one of the best offenses in MLB, ranking 10th in runs scored and seventh in OPS. During that same stretch, Pittsburgh is 26th and 27th in MLB in those respective categories.

I can’t get behind the Pirates and Jones, especially since the Chicago bullpen ranks seventh in the league in ERA (3.67).

The White Sox should handle business at home, where they are 13 games over .500 in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .