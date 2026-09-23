Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for White Sox-Royals, Astros-Mariners, Padres-Dodgers)

We have a jam-packed day of MLB action on the final Wednesday of the season.

After a 2-1 night to start the week, I’m targeting a road favorite and a pair of unders for my MLB best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Sept. 23.

MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 23

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Chicago White Sox (-118) at Kansas City Royals

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners UNDER 7.5 (-104)

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers UNDER 8 (-105)

Chicago White Sox (-118) at Kansas City Royals

The White Sox look to continue their march towards a playoff berth and can actually clinch a spot in the postseason tonight if they get some help elsewhere.

Chicago has now won three games in a row and four of their last five after taking the opener of this three-game set 14-11 on Tuesday night. That was the fifth straight loss for the Royals, who have lost eight of their last nine games.

The White Sox are using Bryan Hudson as an opener ahead of Erick Fedde, who has been great as of late. Seth Lugo has been solid for the Royals as well, but the Sox have the advantage beyond the pitching matchup.

I’ll once again back the Sox as slight road favorites in a game that means so much more to them than it does to Kansas City.

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners UNDER 7.5 (-104)

We cashed on this bet last night in a 7-0 Astros win, and I’m seeing another low-scoring game in Seattle tonight.

Ethan Pecko has been good enough for the Astros, allowing one run in 4.1 innings in his last start before throwing 5.2 innings of one-run ball in each of his last two relief appearances.

It’s been a season to forget for George Kirby, but he did allow just two runs in 4.1 innings to the Angels in his last start. He also had two strong starts against the Astros (3 ER in 12.2 IP) before getting tagged for five runs in 4.2 innings last month in Houston.

The Astros’ seven runs last night should be a blip on the radar, and I don’t see the Mariners scoring more than a few, as they’ve scored just five runs in their last three games.

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers UNDER 8 (-105)

The Dodgers bullpen silenced San Diego in a 7-0 win to open the series last night, and now it’ll be Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound for Los Angeles.

Yamamoto allowed one hit in seven shutout innings in his last start, and also threw seven shutout innings in his most recent start against the Padres back in July.

Robbie Ray has been more up and down for the Padres, but he did just throw a quality start at Coors Field.

The last four meetings in this rivalry went UNDER the total, and I expect that to continue tonight.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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