Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Skenes vs. Steele Goes Over, Cubs ML, Dodgers at Angels)
We had a ton of success last week with our Walk-Off Wagers. Let’s kick off a strong September!
Tonight let’s first look at the NL matchup between the Pirates and the Cubs. Both teams will have their aces on the mound, but we’re still targeting the over.
Next, we’ll move over to the West Coast. Shohei Ohtani returns to Orange County in Dodger blue. We are expecting some fireworks in that one.
Let’s break it down. All odds according to DraftKings.
Best MLB Bets Today for Tuesday, Sept. 3
- Chicago Cubs ML (+100)
- Pirates vs. Cubs over 6.5 (-115)
- Dodgers at Angels over 9.5 (-112)
Chicago Cubs ML (+100) and Over 6.5 (-115)
Justin Steele starts at home tonight for the Cubs. Paul Skenes starts for the Pirates. The game total is set at a mere 6.5.
We have to back the home team for this one at plus money.
The Chicago Cubs have averaged 6.14 runs per game since Aug. 1 -- second only to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Cubs have also seen plenty of Paul Skenes, and they may be able to get a few hits now that they are more familiar with his arsenal. Skenes is still elite, but he looked more human in August with a 3.18 ERA. Still, I expect Skenes to keep the runs at bay, it’s really the bullpen I don’t trust. Pirates relievers have the highest ERA since August first (5.79), converting only six of their 13 save opportunities in that span.
Justin Steele should give the Cubs a decent start. He has a 2.78 xERA according to Statcast, and the Pirates are bottom-ten in the league in OBP and SLG vs. left-handed pitching. The Cubs bullpen is also dicey, but for even money, I’ll back the home team, and I don’t see this game staying under seven.
The Cubs are 13-8 this season as home underdogs and games at Wrigley have averaged 7.79 runs this season.
Dodgers at Angels over 9.5 runs (-112)
Reid Detmers returns to the rotation tonight for the Angels. Detmers was optioned in June after a rough start to the season, and though he has looked sharp in his last three Triple-A outings, he gets a tough draw tonight vs. the Dodgers who are Top-3 in AVG, OBP and OPS and Top-7 in SLG and ISO vs. left-handed pitching.
In his 12 major league starts this season, Detmers has a 6.12 ERA with 3.89 walks and 1.43 home runs allowed per nine innings.
Walker Beuhler will start for the Dodgers. Buehler continues to struggle with a 6.00 ERA since the All-Star Break and an 8.84 ERA on the road. Even the Angels sluggish offense should be able to get in their knocks tonight.
It’s going to be a warm evening in Southern California and that could slightly improve home run chances. Shohei Ohtani will, no doubt, enjoy returning to hit at Angels Stadium, and the Dodgers should put up some big numbers tonight.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
