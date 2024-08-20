Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Predictions for Yankees, Dodgers and Orioles)
Baseball is back to a full slate on Tuesday night with 15 games in action, and as always at SI Betting, we're giving out a moneyline pick for every matchup.
The playoff races in the AL and NL are heating up, with the AL East, AL Central and NL West all featuring mad dashes for the top spot in the division.
Today, I'll be breaking down a few of my favorite matchups while simply giving out a pick in the rest. We'll also have a ton of betting previews on Sports Illustrated today to help you navigate Tuesday's slate.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Miami Marlins Prediction and Pick
Pick: Diamondbacks -155
My favorite play in this game is the OVER, but the D-Backs are rolling as of late, winning seven of their last 10 games. Don't be shocked if they win again on the road against a Marlins team that is just 24-40 straight up at home.
Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals Prediction and Pick
Pick: Nationals -148
Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees Prediction and Pick
Pick: Guardians +130
The New York Yankees are awful against left-handed pitching this season, ranking 22nd in slugging percentage and 26th in batting average. Even with Luis Gil on the mound for New York, I can't trust it against the Guardians.
Cincinnati Reds vs. Toronto Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
Pick: Blue Jays -148
Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Mets Prediction and Pick
Pick: Orioles +102
I'm fading Mets starter Jose Quintana tonight.
The Mets lefty has a 6.89 ERA across three starts, and the Mets have yet to win one of his outings this month. To make matters worse for New York, the O’s are dominant against lefties this season, ranking fourth in the league in OPS and seventh in batting average.
The O's are a great bet as road dogs.
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Prediction and Pick
Pick: Phillies -135
It's hard to fade NL Cy Young candidate Zack Wheeler this season, especially with the Braves losing yet another key player in Austin Riley to an injury.
Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Prediction and Pick
Pick: Cardinals -125
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Texas Rangers Prediction and Pick
Pick: Rangers -135
Mitch Keller has allowed 15 runs over his last two starts for the Pirates, who are just 2-8 in their last 10 games. I'll back the Rangers to win as slight favorites at home.
Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago Cubs Prediction and Pick
Pick: Cubs -166
Los Angeles Angels vs. Kansas City Royals Prediction and Pick
Pick: Royals -205
The Royals are a dominant team at home -- going 39-25 this season -- and they should roll with lefty Cole Ragans on the bump against the Angels.
Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros Prediction and Pick
Pick: Astros -130
Minnesota Twins vs. San Diego Padres Prediction and Pick
Pick: Twins -112
All you need to know in this game is the Bailey Ober is on the mound for the Twins.
Since June 16 (10 starts), Ober has led the Twins to a an 8-2 record and has a 1.87 ERA, allowing just 39 hits in 67.1 innings of work.
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland A's Prediction and Pick
Pick: Rays -122
Chicago White Sox vs. San Francisco Giants Prediction and Pick
Pick: Giants -245
Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction and Pick
Pick: Mariners +130
I'm fading Walker Buehler on Tuesday night in his second start back from the injured list. Buehler gave up four runs (three earned) and four walks across 3.1 innings pitched in his first outing back.
He's struggled all season in his return from Tommy John, so I'll back the better starter in Bryce Miller as an underdog.
