MLB Wild Card Round Opening Odds for Every Series, Game 1 Matchups

The MLB Playoffs are here!

A wild final day of the regular season saw the Houston Astros win the AL West with a commanding win over the Athletics (and a Texas loss), setting up a first-round playoff matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

In the National League, the Philadelphia Phillies rode a gem from Zack Wheeler and snapped a four-game skid to earn the final playoff spot in the wild card race on Sunday.

The Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians all have byes in the wild card round, which will allow them to set their postseason rotations for Game 1 of the ALDS/NLDS.

Here’s a look at the full playoff picture:

American League Playoff Teams

AL East Winner: Tampa Bay Rays – bye

AL Central Winner: Cleveland Guardians – bye

AL West Winner: Houston Astros

AL Wild Card (1): New York Yankees

AL Wild Card (2): Boston Red Sox

AL Wild Card (3): Chicago White Sox

Houston will face Chicago in the first round of the playoffs while the Yankees host the Boston Red Sox in the battle between the two top wild card teams. The winner of the New York vs. Boston series will play Tampa Bay in the ALDS while the Guardians await the winner of the Houston vs. Chicago matchup.

National League Playoff Teams

NL East Winner: Atlanta Braves

NL Central Winner: Milwaukee Brewers – bye

NL West Winner: Los Angeles Dodgers – bye

NL Wild Card (1): San Diego Padres

NL Wild Card (2): Chicago Cubs

NL Wild Card (3): Philadelphia Phillies

The Braves and Phillies are set to battle in the wild card round, and the winner will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS. Meanwhile, San Diego will host Chicago in the top wild card matchup with the No. 1-seeded Milwaukee Brewers waiting in the NLDS.

Now that all of the wild card round matchups are set, oddsmakers have set a price for each series and the Game 1 matchups beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

MLB Playoff Series Odds for Wild Card Round

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Red Sox vs. Yankees Series Odds

Red Sox: +140

Yankees: -170

White Sox vs. Astros Series Odds

White Sox: +125

Astros: -145

Phillies vs. Braves Series Odds

Phillies: +105

Braves: -125

Cubs vs. Padres Series Odds

Cubs: +100

Padres: -120

MLB Game 1 Odds for Wild Card Round

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game 1 Odds

Moneyline: Yankees -149/Red Sox +123

Total: 6.5 (Over -115/Under -104)

White Sox vs. Astros Game 1 Odds

Moneyline: Astros -146/White Sox +121

Total: 8 (Over -110/Under -110)

Phillies vs. Braves Game 1 Odds

Moneyline: Braves -193/Phillies +159

Total: 7 (Over -110/Under -110)

Cubs vs. Padres Game 1 Odds

Moneyline: Padres -121/ Cubs +101

Total: 7.5 (Over -109/Under -111)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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