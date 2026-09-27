MLB Wild Card Round Opening Odds for Every Series, Game 1 Matchups
The MLB Playoffs are here!
A wild final day of the regular season saw the Houston Astros win the AL West with a commanding win over the Athletics (and a Texas loss), setting up a first-round playoff matchup with the Chicago White Sox.
In the National League, the Philadelphia Phillies rode a gem from Zack Wheeler and snapped a four-game skid to earn the final playoff spot in the wild card race on Sunday.
The Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians all have byes in the wild card round, which will allow them to set their postseason rotations for Game 1 of the ALDS/NLDS.
Here’s a look at the full playoff picture:
American League Playoff Teams
- AL East Winner: Tampa Bay Rays – bye
- AL Central Winner: Cleveland Guardians – bye
- AL West Winner: Houston Astros
- AL Wild Card (1): New York Yankees
- AL Wild Card (2): Boston Red Sox
- AL Wild Card (3): Chicago White Sox
Houston will face Chicago in the first round of the playoffs while the Yankees host the Boston Red Sox in the battle between the two top wild card teams. The winner of the New York vs. Boston series will play Tampa Bay in the ALDS while the Guardians await the winner of the Houston vs. Chicago matchup.
National League Playoff Teams
- NL East Winner: Atlanta Braves
- NL Central Winner: Milwaukee Brewers – bye
- NL West Winner: Los Angeles Dodgers – bye
- NL Wild Card (1): San Diego Padres
- NL Wild Card (2): Chicago Cubs
- NL Wild Card (3): Philadelphia Phillies
The Braves and Phillies are set to battle in the wild card round, and the winner will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS. Meanwhile, San Diego will host Chicago in the top wild card matchup with the No. 1-seeded Milwaukee Brewers waiting in the NLDS.
Now that all of the wild card round matchups are set, oddsmakers have set a price for each series and the Game 1 matchups beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 29.
MLB Playoff Series Odds for Wild Card Round
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Red Sox vs. Yankees Series Odds
- Red Sox: +140
- Yankees: -170
White Sox vs. Astros Series Odds
- White Sox: +125
- Astros: -145
Phillies vs. Braves Series Odds
- Phillies: +105
- Braves: -125
Cubs vs. Padres Series Odds
- Cubs: +100
- Padres: -120
MLB Game 1 Odds for Wild Card Round
Red Sox vs. Yankees Game 1 Odds
- Moneyline: Yankees -149/Red Sox +123
- Total: 6.5 (Over -115/Under -104)
White Sox vs. Astros Game 1 Odds
- Moneyline: Astros -146/White Sox +121
- Total: 8 (Over -110/Under -110)
Phillies vs. Braves Game 1 Odds
- Moneyline: Braves -193/Phillies +159
- Total: 7 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cubs vs. Padres Game 1 Odds
- Moneyline: Padres -121/ Cubs +101
- Total: 7.5 (Over -109/Under -111)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Peter is the associate managing editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, betting and more. He is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow peterdewey2