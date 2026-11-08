Is Myles Garrett Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rams vs. Commanders in NFL Week 9)

Los Angeles Rams star pass rusher Myles Garrett is set to make his return to the lineup on Sunday after missing the last seven weeks with a knee injury.

Garrett had surgery on his knee after the Rams' Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, but Rams head coach Sean McVay said that the star pass rusher is expected to play -- barring a setback -- against the Washington Commanders.

Rams DE Myles Garrett (knee) expected to play vs. Commanders, barring any setbacks, per HC Sean McVay. pic.twitter.com/YbJ1ww5Ijz — NFL (@NFL) November 6, 2026

Garrett was officially activated from injured reserve on Saturday, the final procedural step needed for him to play in Week 9.

The return of the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year should be a massive boost to a Rams defense that is sixth in EPA/Play, fifth in EPA/Pass and 17th in EPA/Rush this season.

Myles Garrett (knee) officially activated from IR. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 7, 2026

Garrett only played in 61.5 percent of the Rams' snaps in Week 1, failing to record a tackle or a sack. He was clearly at less than 100 percent in that game, so Los Angeles is hoping to get the game-wrecking version of the former No. 1 overall pick back on Sunday.

Last season, Garrett set the single-season sack record (23.0) as a member of the Cleveland Browns. The Rams then traded a boatload of draft capital and pass rusher Jared Verse to add Garrett in the offseason. Sunday's game will be the first time Garrett plays for the Rams on U.S. soil, and he'll finally team up with Aaron Donald, who came out of retirement for the Rams this season.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Rams set as 4.5-point favorits on the road on Sunday, and Garrett is -114 to record his first sack of the 2026 season.

L.A. is in the playoff hunt in the NFC at 4-4, and a win on Sunday would go a long way to keeping the Rams in the mix after a slow start to the campaign.

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