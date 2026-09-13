Myles Garrett Injury Update Tanks Rams' Division Odds, Impacts Super Bowl Odds

The hits keep on coming for the Los Angeles Rams.

After making a blockbuster deal for reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett in the offseason, L.A. appeared to have one of the best defenses in the league on paper. Now, that vision is on hold.

Garrett dealt with a knee injury in trainng camp, and he'll undergo surgery to fix the issue after playing in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers. Garrett reportedly will be placed on injured reserve, knocking him out for at least the next four games.

#Rams star Myles Garrett will undergo knee surgery to fix what had limited him in training camp and he's headed to IR, sources say. pic.twitter.com/YAGwoEvF4C — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2026

The Rams have a tough schedule coming up, as they'll take on the New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills over the next four weeks. With Garrett out, the Rams may want to bring Aaron Donald (missed Week 1) back into the fold sooner rather than later this season.

Garrett will be first eligible to return against the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 18.

The injury has impacted Los Angeles' outlook in the futures market, taking it down to third in theodds to win the NFC West. The Rams are already behind the eight ball in the division after losing to San Francisco, especially since Seattle knocked off New England in Week 1 on Wednesday.

The Rams went from -105 to win the divison at DraftKings Sportsbook all the way down to +190. If L.A. is unable to win the division, it would face a similar path to last season in the playoffs where it has to advance through the wild card. The Rams lost on the road in the NFC title game to the Seahawks in the 2025 season.

Los Angeles' Super Bowl odds have also dropped to +600, though it remains the favorite at DK to win the Super Bowl and to win the NFC. The path is just much, much tougher without Garrett in the lineup for at least a few crucial games early in the season.

In Week 1, Garrett was not listed on the Rams' final injury report and played against San Francisco. He appeared in 40 defensive snaps (61.5 percent) and six special teams snaps. He did not record a tackle, sack or quarterback hit in the loss.

Last season, Garrett broke the single-season sack record with the Cleveland Browns and won his second Defensive Player of the Year award. The Rams are hoping that this surgery will get him back to that level at some point in the 2026 season.

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