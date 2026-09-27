Mystics vs. Dream Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Playoffs Game 1

The No. 4-seeded Atlanta Dream begin their quest for WNBA title on Sunday night against the surging Washington Mystics, this year’s No. 5 seed. The young Mystics are back in the playoffs with a new core, but they’ll have their hands full with an Atlanta team that nearly bumped the Las Vegas Aces out of the No. 3 spot this season.

Washington won two of the three regular-season meetings between these teams, and it closed the 2026 campaign on a four-game winning streak (taking eight of its last 10 as well) to jump up into the No. 5 spot.

The Mystics are one of the worst offensive teams in the league (12th in offensive rating), but they rank No. 2 in defensive rating and No. 2 in opponent points per game. Meanwhile, Atlanta finished the regular season third in the league in net rating and in the top four in both offense and defense.

Led by a star trio of Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard and Angel Reese, the Dream may be the most overlooked team in the playoffs despite being the No. 4 seed.

Oddsmakers have set Atlanta as a favorite at home in Game 1. The Dream struggled against the spread as favorites in the regular season, but they still won 15 of their 22 home games. Can they build on the five-game winning streak they put together to close out 2026?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Game 1 matchup.

Mystics vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Mystics +7.5 (-115)

Dream -7.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Mystics: +235

Dream: -290

Total

164.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Mystics vs. Dream How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 27

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: State Farm Arena

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Series: Tied 0-0

Mystics vs. Dream Injury Reports

Mystics Injury Report

None to report

Dream Injury Report

Brionna Jones -- out

Mystics vs. Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet

Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet

Angel Reese OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-115)

Angel Reese has dominated on the glass against the Mystics this season, even though Washington is No. 1 in the league in both rebound percentage and opponent rebounds per game.

The former LSU star has 17, 13 and 16 boards against Washington, clearing this prop all three times. She’s also cleared 12.5 boards in 18 games this season.

The star forward is averaging 12.1 rebounds per game in the 2026 campaign, so she’s more than capable of clearing this prop, especially if she sees extended minutes in a playoff game.

Mystics vs. Dream Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m buying the Mystics to cover in Game 1:

Washington is one of the hottest teams in the league heading into the playoffs, winning eight of its last 10 games to jump into the No. 5 spot in the standings.

The Mystics have the No. 2 defensive rating in the league, and while the Dream are a top-four team in net rating, offensive rating and defensive rating, they are not the best shooting team.

That could be an issue against a tough defense, and the Mystics actually went 2-1 against the Dream during the regular season.

While Washington is a pretty major underdog (three possessions) in Game 1, I think it’s in a great spot to cover.

Atlanta went just 7-13 against the spread when favored at home in the regular season while Washington covered in eight of 13 games as a road underdog. This is a pretty sizable spread considering the fact that Washington won both games these teams played post-July 1, allowing 74 and 76 points in those matchups.

I don’t know if the Mystics will be able to pull off the upset, but I’ll gladly take the points on Sunday.

Pick: Mystics +7.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .