Mystics vs. Sun Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Friday, June 26

The Washington Mystics have made a statement recently, showing that they can compete with some of the best teams in the league with two hard-fought games (and one win) against the Minnesota Lynx.

Washington is just 8-8 in the 2026 season, but it has been one of the best teams to bet on (10-6 against the spread) and comes into Friday’s contest with the Connecticut Sun as a 4.5-point road favorite.

Led by Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen and Shakira Austin, the Mystics have an interesting future with this young core, and they have a real shot at a playoff spot in 2026.

The same can’t be said for the Sun, who are off to a 3-15 start in the 2026 season and lost to the Mystics by seven points in CT back on June 17. The Sun are in a complete and total rebuild, posting the worst net rating in the league through their first 18 games.

Whether you’re looking to bet on this game or simply want a prediction, the SI Betting team has you covered. Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for Friday’s Eastern Conference battle.

Mystics vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Mystics -4.5 (-105)

Sun +4.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Mystics: -185

Sun: +154

Total

163.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Mystics vs. Sun How to Watch

Date: Friday, June 26

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

How to Watch (TV): ION

Mystics record: 8-8

Sun record: 3-15

Mystics vs. Sun Injury Reports

Mystics Injury Report

None to report

Sun Injury Report

Aneesah Morrow -- out

Hailey Van Lith -- out

Saniya Rivers -- out

Mystics vs. Sun Best WNBA Prop Bets

Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bet

Sonia Citron OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+116)

Sonia Citron hasn’t shot the 3-ball as well in the 2026 season as she did as a rookie, but the Mystics star has seen her usage from beyond the arc increase as of late.

Citron – who is shooting 31.8 percent from 3 this season – has taken five or more 3s in five of her last six games, knocking down at least two shots from deep in back-to-back matchups. She’s now averaging more 3-point attempts per game (4.4) than she did last season (4.1), and I like this matchup for her against Connecticut.

The Sun are just 10th in the league in opponent 3s made per game and 11th in opponent 3-point percentage this season.

Mystics vs. Sun Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Mystics are a great bet as road favorites:

The Mystics have the second-best against the spread record in the WNBA this season (10-6), and they’re coming off inspiring performances against the Minnesota Lynx, who currently have the best net rating and record in the league.

So, I think Washington is a little undervalued – even on the road – against a Sun team that is 3-15 so far this season and just 2-7 at home. Connecticut is in a clear rebuild, and the franchise is set to relocate to Houston after the season. There weren’t any expectations for the Sun in the 2026 season, and they’ve shown that they’re nowhere near playoff contention by ranking 15th in offensive rating, 15th in net rating and 12th in defensive rating.

The Mystics are just 10th in net rating so far this season (minus-3.9), but that mark is nearly seven points per 100 possessions better than the Sun.

CT is 8-10 against the spread with an average scoring margin of minus-8.4 points this season, and the Mystics had a seven-point road win (88-81) against Connecticut back on June 17.

I’ll gladly lay the points here with the Mystics playing some of their best basketball this season over their last five games.

Pick: Mystics -4.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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