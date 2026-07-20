Mystics vs. Valkyries Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Monday, July 20

No team in the WNBA is hotter than the Golden State Valkyries, as they’ve won nine games in a row and are knocking on the door for the No. 1 seed in the league.

Veronica Burton, Gabby Williams and Co. have made this run with defense, ranking No. 1 in the WNBA in opponent points per game, No. 1 in defensive rating and tied for first in opponent field goal percentage. The Valkyries are allowing just 75.8 points per game in 2026 while the No. 2 defense – Minnesota – is allowing 82.3.

Now, the Valkyries take on the Washington Mystics for the third time this month and the second game in a row. Golden State took Saturday’s matchup (74-69), holding a team under 80 points for the fifth game in a row.

With the Lynx, Las Vegas Aces and Dallas Wings all also in action on Monday, there could be some movement at the top of the standings depending on who is able to come away with a win.

Oddsmakers are expecting the Valkyries to win a 10th game in a row, setting them as 8.5-point favorites at home. Can they cover the spread and keep this winning streak alive?

Let’s check out the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Monday’s contest.

Mystics vs. Valkyries Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Mystics +8.5 (-120)

Valkyries -8.5 (+100)

Moneyline

Mystics: +280

Valkyries: -355

Total

146.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Mystics vs. Valkyries How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 20

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Center

How to Watch (TV): MNMT, WNBA League Pass

Mystics record: 12-12

Valkyries record: 19-7

Mystics vs. Valkyries Injury Reports

Mystics Injury Report

None to report

Valkyries Injury Report

None to report

Mystics vs. Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bets

Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bet

Shakira Austin 9+ Rebounds (-169)

Shakira Austin had 16 rebounds against Golden State on Saturday, and she’s picked up at least 11 boards in each of her games against the Valkyries this season.

The Mystics center is averaging 9.4 rebounds per game, so this prop is essentially asking her to reach her season average on Monday night.

Austin has nine or more boards in eight of her last nine games and 15 of her 23 appearances in the 2026 season.

As good as Golden State is on the defensive end of the floor, it has struggled a little on the glass, ranking in the middle of the pack in rebound percentage (eighth) and opponent rebounds per game (seventh).

After a 16-rebound showing on Saturday, I think Austin is a little undervalued in this market on Monday night.

Mystics vs. Valkyries Prediction and Pick

The Valkyries were unable to cover the spread in Saturday’s win over Washington, but I still believe in their defense as by far the top unit in the league.

So, instead of betting on Golden State to cover, I’m going to take the team total UNDER for Washington (69.5) on Monday.

Washington has scored 49 and 69 points in two matchups with the Valkyries, and this game should be yet another low-scoring affair.

Part of the reason why Golden State has allowed so few points per game this season is the fact that it is dead last in the league in pace. The Mystics also play at a slow pace, ranking 14th in the league after Saturday’s loss.

So, this game is going to be a grind in the half court, and Golden State already has shown that it can keep this Mystics team in check. Washington has played pretty well in 2026 for a young team, but it still has a long way to go on offense.

Entering Monday, the Mystics rank dead last in the league in offensive rating, 14th in effective field goal percentage and dead last in assist-to-turnover ratio. That simply isn’t going to work against the best defensive team in the league, especially with the Mystics on the road.

Washington is averaging a league-worst 79.6 points per game this season, and I expect it to struggle to crack 70 points on Monday night.

Pick: Mystics Team Total UNDER 69.5 Points (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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