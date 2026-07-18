Mystics vs. Valkyries Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Saturday, July 18

The Golden State Valkyries return home from a long road trip to face off against the Washington Mystics on Saturday night.

It was an extremely successful trip for Golden State, as it won all five games to extend its winning streak to eight games overall.

Washington has won four of its last six games to get over .500, but it just lost 75-56 to Portland as a -6.5 favorite.

The Valkyries have won and covered the spread in all five meetings against the Mystics, including a 62-49 victory earlier this month.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s WNBA matchup.

Mystics vs. Valkyries Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Mystics +8.5 (-110)

Valkyries -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Mystics +350

Valkyries -455

Total

148.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Mystics vs. Valkyries How to Watch

Date: Saturday, July 18

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Venue: Chase Center

How to Watch (TV): MNMT, KPYX, KMAX

Mystics record: 12-11

Valkyries record: 18-7

Mystics vs. Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bets

Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bet

Shakira Austin OVER 21.5 Points + Rebounds (-131)

Shakira Austin has gradually improved in every season, and this year is no different. She’s up to 14.4 points and 9.1 rebounds per game, above her career averages of 11.3 points and 7.0 rebounds. The center is also playing the most minutes in her career at 29.1 minutes per contest.

Austin had 11 points and 11 rebounds to just go OVER this line a few weeks ago against Golden State. That was in the middle of a streak of seven games with OVER 21.5 PR.

The Valkyries allow 16.8 points and 9.7 rebounds per game to centers. I think Austin can keep up her streak tonight in Golden State.

Mystics vs. Valkyries Prediction and Pick

The Valkyries are by far the best defensive team in the league this season. They’re allowing just 76.1 points per game, which is nearly six points fewer than the Lynx’s 81.9 in second place.

The Mystics are right there as well, allowing the third-fewest points per contest at 82.9.

The total reflects that at a low 148.5, but I don’t think that’s low enough, especially after the teams combined for just 111 points in their meeting on July 6.

Pick: UNDER 148.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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