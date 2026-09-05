Naomi Osaka vs. Elise Mertens Prediction, Odds for U.S. Open Third Round

U.S. Open action is set to continue on Saturday, and Naomi Osaka is ready to take another step toward her third career U.S. Open victory.

She'll now face the No. 23 seed, Elise Mertens, in a marquee matchup at Louis Armstrong Stadium tonight. Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this match.

Naomi Osaka vs. Elise Mertens Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Naomi Osaka -310 (75.61% implied probability)

Elise Mertens +245

Total

OVER 20.5 Games (-120)

UNDER 20.5 Games (-110)

Naomi Osaka vs. Elise Mertens How to Watch

Date: Sunday, September 5

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN3

Naomi Osaka vs. Elise Mertens: History and U.S. Open Performance

These two have faced each other nine times before. Osaka is 6-3 in those matches with the most recent one taking place less than a month ago at the National Bank Open. Osaka won the match 6-1, 6-2.

Naomi Osaka

The U.S. Open has been kind to Osaka over the years. She sports an 80% win rate at this tournament, the best of the four Grand Slams, which includes wins in both 2018 and 2020, along with a semifinal appearance last year. She eventually lost to Amanda Anisimova in three sets in the semifinal last year.

She defeated Anastasia Zakharova 7-6, 7-6 in the first round and then needed three sets to get past Katerina Siniakova in the second round.

Elise Mertens

Elise Mertens has been one of the best doubles players of this generation, but she has struggled when it comes to singles competition. Her best career finishes are quarterfinal appearances twice at the U.S. Open and once at Wimbledon.

This year, she defeated Kaitlin Quevedo in the first round and Maria Timofeeva in the second round, winning both in straight sets.

Naomi Osaka vs. Elise Mertens Prediction and Best Bet

Osaka cruised past Mertens less than a month ago, and I don't see any reason why the result of this match won't be similar. Osaka won the match 6-1, 6-2, and while she dropped a set to Katerina Siniakova in round two, she dominated the two sets that she won.

I'm going to back Osaka to win and cover the 4.5-game spread.

Pick: Naomi Osaka -4.5 (-115) via FanDuel

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