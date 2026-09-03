Naomi Osaka vs. Kateřina Siniaková Prediction, Odds for U.S. Open Second Round

Naomi Osaka barely scraped by Anastasia Zakharova in the opening round at the U.S. Open, needing a tiebreaker to win both sets.

She now moves on to take on Katerina Siniakova in the second round on Thursday afternoon. Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this matinee match.

Naomi Osaka vs. Kateřina Siniaková Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Naomi Osaka -385

Anastasia Zakharova +300

Total

OVER 20.5 Games (-116)

UNDER 20.5 Games (-116)

Naomi Osaka vs. Kateřina Siniaková How to Watch

Date: Thursday, September 3

Time: 11:30 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN3

Naomi Osaka vs. Kateřina Siniaková: History and U.S. Open Performance

These two have faced each other three times before. Osaka is 2-1 in those matches, with the most recent taking place at Wimbledon in 2025.

Naomi Osaka

The U.S. Open has been kind to Osaka over the years. She sports an 80% win rate at this tournament, the best of the four Grand Slams, which includes wins in both 2018 and 2020, along with a semifinal appearance last year. She eventually lost to Amanda Anisimova in three sets in the semifinal last year.

She defeated Anastasia Zakharova 7-6, 7-6 in the first round.

Kateřina Siniaková

Katerina Siniakova's best finish at the U.S. Open was a third-round appearance in 2018. She has a 31% win rate at this tournament throughout the years, her third-worst win rate amongst the four Grand Slams.

She defeated Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-3, 6-2 in the first round.

Naomi Osaka vs. Kateřina Siniaková Prediction and Best Bet

I find it difficult to bet on Osaka matches because she is such a boom-or-bust tennis player. When she's on her game, she's one of the best in the world, but she's susceptible to getting upset by a lesser talent when her game isn't dialed in. The fact that she needed tiebreakers to win her first-round match has me concerned about her play moving forward in this year's U.S. Open.

Siniakova is used to playing in some high-level competitions this year, so I'm going to bet on her to cover the game spread and put up a fight on Thursday afternoon.

Pick: Katerina Siniakova +4.5 Games (-120) via FanDuel

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