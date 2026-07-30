Nationals vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, July 30

The Atlanta Braves return home for a four-game set against the Washington Nationals starting on Thursday night on ESPN.

The Braves took two of three in Baltimore before dropping two of three to the Mets on their road trip.

Meanwhile, the Nationals are looking to get back on track as they hit the road. They lost two of three to Toronto after winning their series against Arizona on their homestand.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Nationals vs. Braves on Thursday, July 30.

Nationals vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Nationals +1.5 (-156)

Braves -1.5 (+29)

Moneyline

Nationals +129

Braves -156

Total

9.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

Nationals vs. Braves Probable Pitchers

Nationals: Jake Irvin (2-4, 5.23 ERA)

Braves: Grant Holmes (6-4, 3.79 ERA)

Jake Irvin was starting to settle in in late May before going on the injured list. He threw five no-hit innings against the Braves in his last start on May 23.

Grant Holmes has consistently gone five innings while allowing just a few runs in most of his starts this season. The right-hander has yielded three runs in five innings in each of his last two outings, though.

Nationals vs. Braves How to Watch

Date: Thursday, July 30

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Truist Park

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Nationals record: 55-54

Braves record: 63-45

Nationals vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bets

Nationals Best MLB Prop Bet

Jake Irvin OVER 3.5 Strikeouts (-130)

Irvin may be on a shorter leash in his first start in two months, but I still think this strikeout line is too low.

The right-hander had seven strikeouts in five innings against the Braves in his last start, and has gone OVER 3.5 punchouts in 10 of 11 starts this season. He’s racked up 16 strikeouts in 16 innings in his last three starts against Atlanta.

Nationals vs. Braves Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

There’s some value on the Nationals as they start their road trip in Atlanta tonight.

The Braves are returning home after playing a doubleheader in New York on Wednesday. Their offense has cooled off recently, scoring just 11 runs in a 2-3 stretch.

Jake Irvin returns from the injured list to make his first start in over two months for the Nationals. However, Grant Holmes has allowed three runs in each of his last two starts, so that’s not a huge advantage for Atlanta.

The Nationals have actually been much better on the road (32-20) than at home (23-34) this season. They took two of three from the Braves in Atlanta back in May.

Pick: Nationals +129

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