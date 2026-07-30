Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Nationals-Braves, Marlins-Mets, Pirates-Reds)

The MLB schedule slows down on Thursday with just 10 games on the docket.

I’m targeting a road underdog and a pair of totals for my MLB best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, July 30.

MLB Best Bets for Thursday, July 30

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Washington Nationals (+129) at Atlanta Braves

Miami Marlins at New York Mets UNDER 7 (-105)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds OVER 9.5 (-108)

Washington Nationals (+129) at Atlanta Braves

There’s some value on the Nationals as they start their road trip in Atlanta tonight.

The Braves are returning home after playing a doubleheader in New York on Wednesday. Their offense has cooled off recently, scoring just 11 runs in a 2-3 stretch.

Jake Irvin returns from the injured list to make his first start in over two months for the Nationals. However, Grant Holmes has allowed three runs in each of his last two starts, so that’s not a huge advantage for Atlanta.

The Nationals have actually been much better on the road (32-20) than at home (23-34) this season. They took two of three from the Braves in Atlanta back in May.

Miami Marlins at New York Mets UNDER 7 (-105)

We have a great pitching matchup in New York tonight with Eury Perez set to face off against Nolan McLean.

Perez allowed one run in 6.1 innings against the Mets back in May, and McLean yielded one run in five innings in his lone start against the Marlins. Both pitchers have also been stellar as of late.

Miami broke out of its funk against the Phillies, but I don’t think they’ll put up more than a few runs against McLean and the Mets tonight. And New York’s offense has struggled all year long.

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds OVER 9.5 (-108)

The Pirates and Reds are both in a rut, but tonight’s pitching matchup should help them get out of it.

Yohan Ramirez is opening for the Pirates ahead of Hunter Barco, who has allowed 12 runs (10 earned) in 11.2 innings this season. He also has a 4.87 ERA in 44.1 innings at Triple-A.

Rhett Lowder may have held the Cardinals in check last time out, but he allowed 14 runs on 22 hits in seven innings in his previous two outings. The Pirates tagged him for eight runs in just 1.1 innings back in May.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.